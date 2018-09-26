The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is hosting an outreach meeting Sept. 28 in Hammond to update produce industry stakeholders on the implementation of the new Produce Safety Rule from the federal Food Safety Modernization Act.
The meeting is one of four around the state.
The Produce Safety Rule establishes science-based minimum standards for the safe growing, harvesting, packing and holding of fruits and vegetables grown for human consumption, a news release said.
Louisiana was awarded $3.625 million by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to implement the rule.
“It is important to keep our stakeholders informed about the new rule and how it impacts the produce industry in Louisiana,” Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said. “The new rule promotes compliance with the requirements of the Produce Safety Rule.”
The Hammond meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon at the LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway. Representatives from Agriculture and Forestry, LSU AgCenter, Southern University AgCenter and the Food and Drug Administration will be in attendance.
Issues that will be addressed include water quality, applications of raw manure and how to minimize risk of contamination, health and hygiene training for farm personnel who handle fresh produce and sanitation of equipment, tools and buildings.
Attendance is free, but seating is limited. To register, contact Rebecca Womack at rwomack@ldaf.state.la.us or (225) 935-2159.