The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for Leadership Livingston Class of 2022. This year will be the 10th anniversary of the program.
“We encourage everyone who is considering this program to apply. Various backgrounds and interests in the community are accepted for the program. The program is designed to include a diverse pool of applicants and participants," said April Wehrs, chamber president and program facilitator.
The 10-month program begins with a retreat followed by monthly daylong field trips from September through May where participants will learn aspects of the parish. The program is highlighted at a graduation ceremony in June where graduates and their community projects are presented.
Aside from hands-on learning experiences, Leadership Livingston also offers participants a chance to learn to work in a group dynamic to make a difference in the community.
The value of the projects extends beyond the project and spills over to learning that can only be achieved working in a setting with varying opinions, ideas, styles and resources. Over 27 projects have been completed as a result of the program, including playgrounds, special needs sports fields and a Veterans Wall at the front of the courthouse.
Applications for the program are being accepted through July 22 and can be found at www.livingstonparishchamber.org. For information, call the chamber at (225) 665-8155.