The delivery of frozen meals to homebound senior citizens by the Tangipahoa Parish Council on Aging resumed on Sept. 20, after service was interrupted by Hurricane Ida. Personnel at the temporary Ponchatoula Center, from left, Paula Dunn, Ponchatoula Area Supervisor of the Senior Citizens Center, volunteer Jennifer King, and COA bus driver Kayla Guillory, accompanied by young Kingston Wilson, were all set to deliver meals to the clients who are sustained by the weekly meals.