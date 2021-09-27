The Councils on Aging in Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes are in the process of resuming full service to the clients following interruptions brought on by Hurricane Ida, which blew through causing widespread destruction, damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure, and in some areas leaving roads choked with debris after the storm’s passing.
In the immediate aftermath of the storm, which struck on Aug. 30, traditional assistance for the elderly such as hot meals and activities at the centers, transportation for doctor and other appointments, and delivery of frozen meals to the homebound were suspended for various lengths of time depending on the damage to some centers and local circumstances.
However, most traditional services have resumed in Tangipahoa Parish and hot meals and other assistance for senior citizens will soon resume in Livingston Parish.
Debi Fleming, executive director of the Council on Aging in Tangipahoa Parish said full delivery of frozen meals to the homebound resumed Sept. 20. On the same day, seniors were welcomed back to the centers. However, the Hammond and Ponchatoula Council on Aging Centers had to be relocated because of water damage to the permanent buildings that housed those centers. In Hammond, the Council on Aging Center is now housed in the Michael J. Kinney Recreation Center on Coleman Avenue and in Ponchatoula, the center has been moved to a building on the grounds of the Ponchatoula Area Recreation District. In person activities at those two sites resumed on Sept. 20.
The COA centers in Independence, Amite and Kentwood did not sustain damage from the storm and a full slate of activities at those centers also resumed on Sept. 20. Fleming said the delivery of the traditional frozen meals to the homebound and the transportation service has been fully restored. She had no estimate on when repairs to the centers in Hammond and Ponchatoula will be completed and the buildings made ready for the return of clients.
“I visited some of the centers after we reopened and it was wonderful to see our senior citizens back again. When everything is going as it should, we tend to forget just how important the Council on Aging Centers are for our people. It was wonderful to see the seniors together once again. ... They were laughing, playing cards or bingo ... and kept saying how happy they were to be together again. We should never take for granted the needs for our senior citizens,” she said.
The Tangipahoa COA suspended its bus service for two weeks but the buses are rolling again, Fleming said. She added that because telephone service has been interrupted at the centers, those seeking assistance are asked to call (985) 748-7486, the main office, for information and service.
Kay Granger, executive director of the Livingston Parish COA, said hot meals will be served once again at the Denham Springs Center starting on Oct. 4. “We lost all of our food when the power failed at the Denham Springs Center so we were unable to serve the hot meals after the storm. We were pretty much shut down for two weeks following the storm and we had to start all over again in our kitchen. But we are anxious to get back in business and welcome our clients back,” she said.
Granger said the COA centers in Livingston and Springfield did not sustain damage from the storm but the Maurepas Center was damaged and remains closed.
Granger said that after the storm her staff continued its mission of providing traditional services as conditions allowed. “We maintained contact with our senior citizens so that we could help them in any way that we could. We made every attempt to assure our clients that we were here to help them. We managed to keep up our transportation service and we tried to get meals to those who were homebound,” Granger said.
She explained that soon after the storm had passed shelf stable meals and meals ready-to-eat were delivered to those seniors who could not leave their homes.
‘We have a wonderful staff and we made every effort to do whatever we could to help our senior citizens. We had to take it each day at a time and find ways to reach out to our clients and fill their needs. We kept up our transportation system so we were able to bring clients to appointments and when asked we even shopped for groceries, medicines and other things that our people needed. We will be happy to welcome everyone back and get back to our regular routine. We have had disruptions because of COVID and now this storm but we just keep working and making an effort to provide the services for which we are responsible,” she said.