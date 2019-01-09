Brooklyn Kattengell and Gladys Wilkinson pose for a photo as part of Woodland Park Magnet School’s Beta Club partnership with The American Legion of Ponchatoula. The students visited the Oak Park Village at Hammond during the Christmas Holiday. They delivered cookies and presents while sang Christmas Carols to the residents.
Jeanette Alford and Dot Tremblay visit as part of Woodland Park Magnet School’s Beta Club partnership with The American Legion of Ponchatoula. The students visited the Oak Park Village at Hammond during the Christmas Holiday. They delivered cookies and presents while sang Christmas Carols to the residents.
Devasia Williams, Jeanette Alford, Fred Trapp and Tom Favalora share gifts as part of Woodland Park Magnet School’s Beta Club partnership with The American Legion of Ponchatoula. The students visited the Oak Park Village at Hammond during the Christmas Holiday. They delivered cookies and presents while sang Christmas Carols to the residents.
Ta’Lajah Profit and Eleanor Schayot share a laugh during Woodland Park Magnet School’s Beta Club partnership with The American Legion of Ponchatoula. The students visited the Oak Park Village at Hammond during the Christmas Holiday. They delivered cookies and presents while sang Christmas Carols to the residents.
Brooklyn Kattengell and Gladys Wilkinson pose for a photo as part of Woodland Park Magnet School’s Beta Club partnership with The American Legion of Ponchatoula. The students visited the Oak Park Village at Hammond during the Christmas Holiday. They delivered cookies and presents while sang Christmas Carols to the residents.
Provided photo
Jeanette Alford and Dot Tremblay visit as part of Woodland Park Magnet School’s Beta Club partnership with The American Legion of Ponchatoula. The students visited the Oak Park Village at Hammond during the Christmas Holiday. They delivered cookies and presents while sang Christmas Carols to the residents.
Provided photo
Devasia Williams, Jeanette Alford, Fred Trapp and Tom Favalora share gifts as part of Woodland Park Magnet School’s Beta Club partnership with The American Legion of Ponchatoula. The students visited the Oak Park Village at Hammond during the Christmas Holiday. They delivered cookies and presents while sang Christmas Carols to the residents.
Provided photo
Ta’Lajah Profit and Eleanor Schayot share a laugh during Woodland Park Magnet School’s Beta Club partnership with The American Legion of Ponchatoula. The students visited the Oak Park Village at Hammond during the Christmas Holiday. They delivered cookies and presents while sang Christmas Carols to the residents.
Woodland Park Magnet School’s Beta Club, in partnership with The American Legion of Ponchatoula, visited the Oak Park Village at Hammond during Christmas holidays. They delivered cookies and presents while singing Christmas carols to the residents.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.