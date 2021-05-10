Authorities in Livingston Parish are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a woman in the shoulder while attempting to break into her car Sunday night, the latest in a recent string of vehicle burglaries in and around Denham Springs.
The shooting occurred in the 7000 block of Florida Boulevard around 11 p.m., according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Jason Ard said the situation quickly escalated after a woman was startled by noise just outside her home.
"She walked outside to find someone rummaging through her vehicle. She screams," Ard said in a written statement. "The suspect then pointed a gun in her direction and fired. That shot hit her in the shoulder. The suspect then fled on foot."
The woman was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition as of late Monday morning, officials said.
This was one of several vehicle burglaries reported in the area overnight, and comes on the heels of similar incidents inside the city limits of Denham Springs, Ard said.
Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack said his department investigated a series of vehicle burglaries Friday night, all concentrated on the west side of the city.
"Numerous vehicles were burglarized and every one of them had been left unlocked and a few even had keys left inside," Womack said. "Money, electronics and other valuables were stolen from some of the vehicles."
Authorities are trying to figure out whether the recent incidents are all tied to the same suspect.
The victim in the Sunday shooting provided deputies with a description of the suspect in her case, saying he was a young man of skinny build. Police also released surveillance images showing the suspect accused in the Friday night Denham Springs burglaries. Authorities have not yet found evidence linking the same person to both crimes, officials said.
Officials asked people to contact law enforcement with any relevant tips. They also advised residents to always lock their cars and remove any valuable items.
More information is expected to be released Monday afternoon.