THURSDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Bon á Tiere Printmaking Exhibition: Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E. Thomas St., Hammond. Curated by Ernest Milsted, Southeastern Louisiana University printmaking professor; Bon á Tiere features the work of 16 artists from Georgia, Louisiana, Indiana, Texas, Virginia and New York.

FRIDAY

Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Computer Class — Outlook: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn to create a free Microsoft Outlook email account and use its features to send, receive and organize email messages in this class.

Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Game On: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

SATURDAY

VITA Tax Help: 8:30 a.m., Amite Branch and Ponchatoula Branch libraries.

Blood Drive with Ochsner Blood Bank: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Seuss Gras Saturday Family Event: 10 a.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Krewe of Seuss Saturday Family Event: 10:30 a.m., Independence Branch Library.

Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

MONDAY

Adult Computer One-on-One: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Knitting Club: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Roaring Roos' Teen Club: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

WEDNESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Hammond Branch and Amite Branch libraries.

Census Applications: 2 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Independence Branch, Loranger Branch and Hammond Branch libraries.

