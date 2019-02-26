THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Bon á Tiere Printmaking Exhibition: Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E. Thomas St., Hammond. Curated by Ernest Milsted, Southeastern Louisiana University printmaking professor; Bon á Tiere features the work of 16 artists from Georgia, Louisiana, Indiana, Texas, Virginia and New York.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Computer Class — Outlook: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn to create a free Microsoft Outlook email account and use its features to send, receive and organize email messages in this class.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Game On: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
SATURDAY
VITA Tax Help: 8:30 a.m., Amite Branch and Ponchatoula Branch libraries.
Blood Drive with Ochsner Blood Bank: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Seuss Gras Saturday Family Event: 10 a.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Krewe of Seuss Saturday Family Event: 10:30 a.m., Independence Branch Library.
Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
MONDAY
Adult Computer One-on-One: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Knitting Club: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Roaring Roos' Teen Club: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Hammond Branch and Amite Branch libraries.
Census Applications: 2 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Independence Branch, Loranger Branch and Hammond Branch libraries.
THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Census Applications: 2 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.