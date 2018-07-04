Two area students competed in the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
As the runner-up of the regional bee, Isaac Phillips became eligible to participate in the Scripps bee due to a new program, RSVBee. He represented Martha Vinyard Elementary School in Ponchatoula and correctly spelled the word "fogle" in Round 2. However, in Round 3, the dreaded bell sounded as he substituted an E for the I at the end of the word "cardialgia."
Neha Mothilal, a fifth-grader at Buchanan Elementary School, competed in the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
She won the honor by winning the Louisiana Children's Discovery Center regional contest in Hammond. Neha correctly spelled the word "bayamo" in Round 2 and "proxemics" in Round 3.
There was a total of 519 spellers in the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The score needed to advance to the finals this year was a 28.