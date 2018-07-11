The French Settlement High School Senior Beta Club recently competed at the National Senior Beta Club Convention in Savannah, Georgia.
The students placed seventh in the Snapshot on Service competition, eighth in the Lead Outside the Box competition, and eighth in the Meeting of the Minds competition. All competitions focused on service, problem-solving and leadership skills.
The club had earned its national placing in those categories during the Beta Club Leadership Summit in Baton Rouge in October. The club scored mastery in those competitions to qualify for the next level.
Senior Brayden Reeves placed second in the state in the club trading pin category, allowing him to compete at the national level in that individual category.
Members of the Snapshot of Service team included Shelby Cambre, Malikai Hebert, Melanie Tircuit, Jacob Varnado and Elyana Wheat. They presented their community service project, the Lion’s Den, which is a free library for use by the French Settlement community.
The goals of the Lion’s Den service project were to place book houses around the community to enhance literacy skills and encourage community involvement. The French Settlement High School Senior Beta Club held a community book drive to collect materials for the free library and collected more than 400 books. The original Lion’s Den book house is in front of the high school and is open for anyone to use.
Members of the Lead Outside the Box team were Caleb Derrickson, Rose Emery, Malikai Hebert and Brent Watson. In their competition, a team collaborated and created a solution to a hypothetical issue affecting their community. This year’s issue involved community outreach to curb threats of violence and group-based bullying issues. The team was given 24 hours to research and provide viable solutions for these issues.
Students in the Meeting of the Minds competition were asked to collaborate and create a game based on supplied categories. Participating in that competition were Caleb Derrickson, Madison Holley, Melanie Tircuit and Brent Watson.