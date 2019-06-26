University View Academy, a statewide online charter school, honored it 252 graduates at a ceremony at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge at May 25.
The valedictorians are Samantha Armentor, of New Iberia, with a 4.7 GPA and Maya Thibodeaux, of Albany, with a 4.7 GPA.
The salutatorian is Zachary Adams, of Franklinton, with a 4.6 GPA.
The graduating class achieved $1.4 million in scholarships.
Attached are the graduates' names and hometowns.
University View Academy is a free public online charter school for grades K-12 for students anywhere in Louisiana. At University View Academy, students are taught by certified teachers and through support and flexibility, embrace technology, flourish through innovation and find empowerment to become their best self. The school is headquartered in Baton Rouge.
Livingston Parish
Albany: Maya Thibodeaux
Denham Springs: Alison Ainsworth, Emma Alessi, Hope Alessi, Kasey Boyer, Rodrionna Branch, Andrew Day, Hayley Dobkins, Nikolis Hagan, Hailey Kinnebrew, Kathryn McCreary, Kemonte Moore, Taylor Morris, Luke Osborne, Emily Patrick, Hunter Peck, Paul Pourciau, Kaylynn Seegmiller, Sebastian Thigpen and Kalysa Vallee.
Livingston: Ella Nunley, Christian Owens and Natalie Pekins
Maurepas: Raeleigh Duplessis
Walker: Jon Buono, Tapanga Higginbotham and Olivia McLin
Tangipahoa Parish
Amite: Dylan Robertson
Hammond: Gabrielle Coney, Libby DePriest, Jose Lopez and Keilah Williams
Independence: Aaron Clark
Kentwood: Victoria Goss and Madison St. Mard
Loranger: Austin Haase
Robert: Samantha Brandt
Tickfaw: Cecelia Tallo
East Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge: Luna Arena, Logan Babin, Ryan Baumann, Hannah Bienvenu, Myles Bowser, Mia Brooks, Zachary Chapman, Reilly Clark, Hannah Davis, Dakota Dawkins, Jessica Fabela, Brooke Faget, Boston Glaser, Camille Goldman, Gage Goodspeed, Gabrielle Greensberry, Riley Hance, Emmanuel Higginbotham, Alyssa Hobdy, Sarah Johnson, Chaislyn King, Ashlyn Mannen, Micaiah Meadows, Knighten Milne, Lillian Moore, Shadayah Muhammad, Micah Picou, Mikell Rainey, Fatima Riggle, Jordan Rowland, Michael Sacco, Matthew Shaheen, Tanealya Smith, Charles Stephens, Lamont Turner, Mitchell Walsh, Jazper Williams, Blaine Worsham and Lamar Young
Baker: Linzie Yates and Shaniah Foster
Greenwell Springs: Destiny Manzella
Pride: Timothy Boeneke
Zachary: Claire Cronin and Xzevix Yates
Ascension
Geismar: Molly Aucoin
Gonzales: Nathen Ball, Samantha Dassel, Benjamin Machts, Matthew Walter and Elton Washington
Prairieville: Adam Crum and Ashton Lindsey
East Feliciana
Slaughter: Joshua Corey Jr.