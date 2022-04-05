Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith was one of four people with ties to the area honored by the the Amite Arts Council. The group was presented memorial plaques in downtown Coach Catha Park.
Smith is an Amite native who won college football’s highest honored after playing for Alabama. He is currently a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles. Smith’s mother, Christina Smith-Sylve accepted the plaque on his behalf.
The other honorees are long time Amite High band director John Fulda; Carrie Pugh-Paul, former choir director at Sumner High and choral director for several Amite churches; and Amite Fire Chief Bruce Cutrer, who served as fire chief for 56 years.
The plaques are located near the 9/11 Water Memorial Wall, also funded by the Arts Council. In the fall, the Amite Arts Council will unveil a bronze Battlefield Cross to recognize Amite area veterans.