As construction continues on the school's new baseball-softball facility, Live Oak has identified the woman it hopes will help open it.
Katie Roux has been announced as the school's next softball coach, returning to the campus where she previously served one season as head volleyball coach.
Roux spent this spring as the associate head softball coach at McNeese State after serving as an assistant coach there during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
During the 2015-16 academic year, she served as Live Oak's volleyball coach as well as an assistant softball coach.
It is another return home for Roux, who graduated from Denham Springs High in 2010 before playing four years of softball at McNeese.
"I knew I wanted to move home at some point to be with my family," Roux said. "I love McNeese, but I also love being home with my family."
Ground broke in the fall on the new baseball-softball complex behind the Live Oak football stadium, and it will include artificial turf, covered grandstands, offices for coaches, locker rooms and an indoor batting facility, among other perks.
Roux said she gets excited when she sees renderings of the new digs.
However, she stressed it is not the reason she accepted the job.
"I don't think it's ever the bricks and mortar that gets you excited — it's the people," she said. "The community and the administration, you couldn't ask for more."
Roux inherits a program that finished as the state runner-up three times under former coach Michelle Morris, whose teams won nearly 400 games in 16 seasons. The school parted ways with Morris, a Live Oak alum, following a first-round playoff exit this past year.
Roux retains former Live Oak star Natalie Fernandez Cobb as part of her first coaching staff.
"It's an honor to work for a program that has been so successful in the past," Roux said. "I'm hoping to be a part of more success in the future."
Doughty wins Gatorade honor
Denham Springs shortstop Cade Doughty has been named Gatorade's Player of the Year in Louisiana baseball.
Doughty wins the coveted award on the strength of a senior campaign in which he batted .505 with six homers, 11 doubles and 25 RBIs. He also had a 2-1 record on the mound with two saves.
Ahead of the MLB Draft next month, Doughty is listed as the No. 65 prospect from the high school ranks by BaseballFarm.com.
The LSU commitment made a huge improvement in his offensive production after earning all-state recognition as a junior, when he batted .327 with one homer and eight doubles.
Doughty joins Walker basketball players Jalen Cook and Tiara Young as Livingston Parish athletes to receive top Gatorade honors in recent months. Cook was the state's Gatorade Player of the Year in boys basketball. Young won the same award in girls basketball.
Star of Stars
Denham Springs junior Paige Duncan joined Doughty, Cook and Young in winning individual awards at The Advocate's Star of Stars banquet last week.
Duncan was named the girls tennis Star of Stars for the second year in a row after sweeping through the Division I tennis tournament en route to her second straight state championship. Duncan lost only six games during her five matches at state.
Cook was chosen the Star of Stars for boys basketball. Young won the Star of Stars for girls basketball.
Cook led Walker to its second straight appearance in the Class 5A state championship game, averaging 29.5 points along the way. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
Young also averaged 29 points, leading the Walker girls to a state semifinal appearance. She added 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals.
Doughty was named the Star of Stars for baseball.
Cook was also one of three finalists for the boys Athlete of the Year award, joining Keilon Brown of Zachary and The Dunham School's Derek Stingley Jr. Brown won the award.
Honoring top coaches, teams and athletes from the Baton Rouge area, the Star of Stars banquet was held at L'Auberge with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees serving as the guest speaker.