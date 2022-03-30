Independence Leadership Academy observed #SELday (Social Emotional Learning Day) on March 11. Activities, lessons, and contests were held to help reinforce the social-emotional topics.
Jamie Greer's second grade class completed a Social Emotional Learning lesson on Feels Right/Feels Wrong. Students wrote their ideas and thoughts and hung the chart in the office for all visitors to read.
Students also participated in a banner decorating contest. Winners were first place, Demian Martinez, second place Nahum Centeno and third place, Angela Cruz. James Diamond and Ka'mari Washington were selected for honorable mention awards. Each winner received a special gift from the administration.