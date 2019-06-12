New York Times bestselling author Claudia Gray is set to visit the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library at 5:30 p.m. Monday for “An Evening with Claudia Gray.”
Gray is the pseudonym of New Orleans-based writer Amy Vincent, author of The New York Times bestselling Evernight series. In addition to her original stories, Gray has penned several novels set in the Star Wars universe, including “Journey to Star Wars: The Force Awakens Lost Wars,” “Star Wars: Bloodline” and “Leia: Princess of Alderaan.”
People 12 and older are invited to attend the program as Gray reads excerpts from Star Wars novels and details her writing process. A short reception with refreshments will follow provided. Gray will also be available for book signings.
For information on this event, visit the library’s website at www.mylpl.info.