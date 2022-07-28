Walker police are looking for a man who waited until other customers left a Subway restaurant, ordered food and, when it was handed over to him, flashed a gun and demanded that he be given money from the cash register, too.
The armed robbery occurred Tuesday night at the Subway on Florida Boulevard, Walker police said. The suspect was described as a white man wearing a dark blue or purple beanie with gold lettering, a dark gray hoodie with a white "Hollister" logo, and black sweat pants.
The man also had on dark sunglasses and a blue medical face mask.
Before leaving, the man also took money from the employee tip jar, police said.