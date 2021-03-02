DENHAM SPRINGS — With the publication of Lionel Kabel’s book, “Benton’s Ferry, The Life and Times of Robert Benton,” in 1994, local history buffs and many others interested in the life of one of the pioneers of an early 19th century settlement that would eventually become Denham Springs could learn at least part of the story of how the future city came into existence.
Those who enjoyed Kabel’s early, exhaustive exploration of the life of Robert Benton now have a second book that adds new information to the history of not only Robert Benton but other pioneering families who came to settle in Livingston Parish. Brenda Kabel Cason, the daughter of Lionel Kabel, has published, “Denham Springs, The Complete Family of Robert Foster Benton and Sarah Denham in America.”
Cason’s book is yet another study of the pioneering families who played an important role in the history of the region.
If a recounting of the life of Robert Benton resonated with local readers and history buffs, that of Lionel Kabel is equally fascinating. Kabel, a sign painter by profession, was a man of many talents. A native of New Orleans, he lived with his family at one time or another in Baton Rouge and Hammond before settling down in Denham Springs, a community he came to love and champion.
Kabel was an accomplished artist and his paintings, many concerned with the history of Livingston Parish and the region, hang in prominent places and originals and copies of his works are on display at the Old City Hall Museum. Kabel was one of the local residents who saw the need for a museum in the Old City Hall and worked toward that end before his death in 2009 when he was in his mid ‘70s.
Kabel first learned about the life of Robert Benton through a friendship with William H. “Bill”” Benton, a descendant of Robert Benton, who had acquired a “small treasure chest of records dealing with Robert Benton’s life and times.” After perusing those records, Kabel set out on a quest to learn more about Robert Benton. His discoveries led to the eventual publication of his book.
Robert Benton acquired a tract of land alongside the Amite River near its confluence with the Comite River and established a plantation on the site in the decades just before the Civil War. He was a successful planter, store owner, public servant, and the founder of what came to be known as Benton’s Fairy. Benton married Sarah Denham the sister of William Denham for whom Denham Springs is named. Benton lived a full, fascinating life during a pivotal time in the nation’s history.
Pat Genre, chairwoman of Main Street Denham Springs and a regular volunteer at the Old City Hall Museum who has been a lifelong friend of Brenda Cason, said Lionel Kabel’s original book had been popular and the original printing had been exhausted a number of years ago. She added that during the flood of 2016 many families lost their copy of Kabel’s book so the demand for the book once again took an upswing.
It was that second printing of the book in 2019 that prompted Brenda Cason to begin building on her father’s seminal work on local history. Her book was published in 2020.
Genre recently arranged a FaceTime meeting with Cason, who lives in Houston, so that the author could share some thoughts on why she undertook the exhausting study of the pioneering families who helped shape the history of Denham Springs and Livingston Parish.
Cason prefaced memories of her father by observing, “other kids had their parents read bedtime stories to them, but father read history books to us. His love of history motivated me and as I grew up my love of local history grew with me.” She recalled that after her father met Bill Benton he began a trying search to learn all he could about the Benton family. “He did his research the old fashioned way … going to libraries, court houses, churches and even old graveyards. He was a dedicated scholar,” she said.
She said her father also spent time sketching, drawing and then painting historic scenes. “He was meticulous with his paintings. He did one painting that included early automobiles and he researched the color of license plates at the time that car was in use to make sure it was correct,” she said.
His painting of the Civil War Battle of Baton Rouge that hangs in the Old State Capitol was done after he studied each soldier depicted in the painting. “He knew the names of the men he included in the painting,” she said.
She added that her father’s interest in preserving “old things” prompted her own study of local history. “I still have three shoe boxes of pictures he took of various old buildings … many of which no longer stand. I also have some of his early sketches he made from photos. … They are remarkable,” she said.
Cason said that she started exploring genealogy when she was only 17 and has had a lifelong fascination with the subject. She said that her father had questions about family histories that he could not answer, so she undertook the quest to learn some of those answers. “There is so much information out there that it can become overwhelming. In tracing the histories of some families, I had to stop at some point and in most cases ended my research when a family came to America,” she said.
Cason’ book is divided into 10 basic sections, and after the introduction and a discussion on the first families in the American colonies, it is divided by family histories. Those families include: the Denham Family; the Brown Family, The Foster family, the Carter family, the Cotten Family; the Benton Family and an end section of various facts that she entitled, “Lagniappe.”
The big book contains 390 pages filled with detailed accounts of the pioneering families of the Livingston Parish area. Both books also contain considerable information about pioneering families in the Feliciana.
Cason is a storehouse of interesting historical facts about these families and others who came to populate the Florida parishes. For example, she said her research indicates that most of the pioneers who came to this region were Quakers or related to Quakers. She said that the Denham family can trace its background to the Mayflower voyage that brought the pilgrims to America.
Cason said she spent three years researching and writing her book and that she was greatly aided by using a vast amount of genealogical information now available through computer searches. “My father had to do his research the hard, old-fashioned way, but I had the advantage of so many sources now available online,” she said.
Along the way she said that she learned to be cautious about some of the information available through the internet because posts are made by persons who do not check the authenticity of what they put on the internet. “They think that opinion is fact, and that is just not the case. You have to be careful,” she observed. Cason said that DNA testing has added a new and exciting tool for those who pursue family history and genealogy.
Her book, “Denham springs, the Complete Family of Robert Foster Benton and Sarah Denham in America” is available through Amazon but encourages all who wish to buy a copy to do so from Cavalier House of Books in Denham Springs’s Antique Village. “John Cavalier was a tremendous help to me in writing and publishing my book. He is amazing. … He has so much expertise in all things related to books and publishing. He helped me so much and would not let me pay him for his services,” she said.
Cavalier said that he assisted Cason in the layout of her book and helped her learn how to see that it was properly printed and bound. “Brenda did all the hard work. … I just helped her some with the formatting and the cover layout. … Her’s is a self-published book and she put a tremendous amount of work into her book. It is a real treasure. This book is filled with a tremendous amount of information that will be of interest to many, many families,” he said.
“When life comes back to normal, I do plan a book signing in Denham Springs. … It is always a pleasure to go back three where so much history was made and so many friends and family, especially my mother still live,” she said.