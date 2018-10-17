WALKER — At its monthly meeting on Oct. 8, the City Council, on a split vote, approved a preliminary site plan for a plot of land on Ball Park Road at its intersection with Walker Road North where developers are planning to build a Dollar General store.
The action came after a lengthy presentation from Christopher Piper, a resident of the area where the store is planned, who asked the council to deny the preliminary site plan. At the conclusion of his presentation, about a dozen residents applauded his remarks. Residents have spoken out against the placement of the Dollar General store in their neighborhood since the matter came before the Walker Planning and Zoning Commission.
At the time, the owner of the property, Joel Peak, asked that the land in question, zoned residential-commercial, be subdivided. His request for the subdivision was granted by the commission and later confirmed by the council.
In his remarks, Piper said repeated requests from residents to halt the location of the Dollar General, “had fallen on deaf ears from our elected officials of the city of Walker.” Piper contended that a retail store at the location posed a danger to the “safety, welfare and health” of the area’s residents. Further, he said the store poses a threat of flooding, would complicate drainage issues in the area and would be “detrimental to the neighborhood in an aesthetic nature.”
Piper said the “footprint” of the building at its suggested elevation could possibly cause flooding in the area.
His major complaint, however, was the threat of traffic accidents that might occur because of the traffic to the proposed store. Piper said a study by the state Department of Transportation and Development showed that approximately 12,000 vehicles pass the location on a daily basis. He said large trucks bringing supplies to the store would exacerbate an already dangerous traffic situation complicated by two curves near the proposed store.
Piper contended that the area had had been improperly zoned in 2007 when the city rezoned certain areas in the Walker Road North Corridor. He asked that the city reconsider the zoning in the area to determine if the residential-commercial designation was correct. City Attorney Bobby King said to go back and change the zoning would require that the council ask for the change. The matter would then have to be sent back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for its ruling and would have to be referred back to the council for a final hearing.
King added, “every property owner has the rights to have his or her request considered by the council. Property owners have rights. If a city government changes zoning it must show that it is done for the general welfare of its citizens. A city would have to show that an error had been made in zoning to bring about a change,” he said.
Mayor Jimmy Watson said it was his understanding that zoning in the area had been standardized at some point in the past because the then mayor and council were trying to end “spot zoning” in the area.
Anna Rose Price, a resident of the area, told the council, “Walker tries to attract families to the city and the ball park is a major draw. This store would be built in an area that already has dangerous traffic hazards. We, as adults, should be concerned about the safety of our children. That location is unsafe, pure and simple and don’t say that it is not unsafe. This is all about money and not about safety … will someone please listen?”
Council members Scarlett Major, David Clark and Gary Griffin voted for the preliminary site plan. Councilman Eric Cook voted against the measure and Councilman Richard Wales was absent.
The city’s Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge said that before a building can be erected on the land, planners would have to design a drainage impact study and traffic study and acquire all the appropriate permits. Etheridge said the city had some concerns with the location in regards to traffic and asked the planners to utilize Walker North Road as much as possible for trucks bringing supplies to the store.
Watson said the city will reach out to DOTD for additional studies about traffic problems along Walker North Road and said some consideration may be given by DOTD to the installation traffic lights in the area.
At the same meeting, Etheridge announced that plans for a dog park at Sydney Hutchinson Park have been completed and the city will begin construction of the park soon. He said a new road will allow for easier access to the walking trail that runs through the park.
Etheridge also announced that the city will contract to have a new bridge installed on Peak Street. He said engineers had determined that city crews will not be able to handle the bridge construction and thus the need for an outside contractor.
At the meeting’s outset, Watson awarded keys to the city to the Rev. Edgar Thomas and his wife Marvette. Watson praised the pastor and his wife for their 20 years of leadership of St. Mark Baptist Church.
“I have known Pastor Thomas for many years. … He has been a committed citizen of the city of Walker. He and his wife have made many contributions to our city and by honoring him we are saying ‘thank you’ for all that you have done for so many,” the mayor said.