The Louisiana Senior Rx/Aging and Disability Resource Center, a free counseling service offered in coordination with the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs and local Councils on Aging, is encouraging all Medicare beneficiaries to update their Medicare prescription drug coverage plans before Dec. 7.
“Your needs change as you age. Why shouldn’t your Medicare coverage change? Let us make sure you are enrolled in the right program that meets your care and prescription needs, and that you are getting all the benefits for which you are eligible,” said GOEA Program Manager Michelle Guillory.
Medicare enrollees should contact the LouisianaAnswers/Aging and Disability Resource Center at (877) 340-9100 to get free money-saving advice and review the three best coverage plans for their needs. Callers should have on hand their Medicare card, proof of income, list of prescriptions with dosages, and a statement of what you spent on drugs during the last year, according to GOEA.
The Aging and Disability Resource Center will review your deductibles, premiums, coverage and extra help that may be available and recommend to each beneficiary the top three options for their health needs, and choose the best plan.
“This help is available now,” Guillory said. “To get the extra help, let us help you apply.”
Participating ADRCs can be found at www.louisianaanswers.com or by calling (877) 340-9100.