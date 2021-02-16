AMITE — Timothy Diebold has been named information technology director of Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite.
“We are fortunate to have Tim join our leadership team,” said Mike Whittington, chief executive officer of Hood Memorial Hospital. “His broad knowledge of health care technology and proven track record in customer service will greatly benefit our organization.”
As information technology director, Diebold will oversee the security, management and maintenance of Hood Memorial Hospital and Amite Rural Health Clinic’s information technology infrastructure.
Diebold brings 15 years of applicable experience to his new role. For the past five years, he has served as a top-tier service desk analyst for North Oaks Health System in Hammond. His experience includes eight years as an information technology services team lead for EMCO Technologies, based in Baton Rouge, and two years as a help desk field services manager for Barrister Global Services Network Inc., based in Hammond.
He is a past board member and secretary for the Tangipahoa Charter School Association.