Aug. 8
SCOFIELD, CHASE: 31, 18538 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas, fugitive.
WILLIAMS, MARCUS: 43, 1934 Kaufman St., Baton Rouge, fugitive.
ARNOLD, JOSHUA TYLER: 27, 23836 Southpoint Drive, Denham Springs, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
HARVEY, MARLON KEITH: 28, 23598 Wellington Drive, Denham Springs, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
MCNEW, MICHAEL: 27, 30855 Lilca St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
RABALAIS, KRISTIN: 24, 9032 Springridge Drive, Denham Springs, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
SHANK, LATISHA M.: 35, 8328 Susie Circle East, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
HOOD, CARLI: 17, 37446 Renniger Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
MARIN, GERARDO GARZA: 42, 11405 Dubois Lane, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, fugitive.
MEDICI, STEVEN ANTHONY: 46, 28026 S. Satsuma, Livingston, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, theft, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license, security required, careless operation.
PARKER, KIMBERLY: 36, 11405 Dubois Lane, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
LANIER, DARREL: 51, 24682 Tammy Drive, Denham Springs, theft of a motor vehicle.
HAMMONS, TRAVIS JAMES: 32, 141 Easterly Drive, Denham Springs, court remand.
KELLER, MARY: 51, 17802 Jack Allen Road, Livingston, three counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, motor vehicles, alteration or removal of identifying numbers, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of shotgun less than 16 inches.
SCROGGINS, STEVEN DOUGLAS: 39, 22137 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
WEBRE, KEVIN: 25, 22626 Hoo Sho Too Road, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
SARIEDDINE, DIANA: 26, 18792 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
LANGSTON, MICHAEL: 38, 1645 N. Second St., Morgan City, disturbing the peace, simple assault.
JOHNSON, BURNELL: 37, 1172 N. Leighton, Baton Rouge, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, improper display of temporary plate, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
BEASLEY, KANE LEVIS: 23, 23402 Stafford Cemetery Road, Holden, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, driving on roadway lane for traffic, switched plate, obstructing public passages, two counts resisting an officer, criminal trespass.
Aug. 9
ANDREWS, GABRIEL KALEB: 33, 30100 McCullen Road, 1, Holden, fugitive.
COOK, VAN: 38, 7167 Chandler Bluff, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support, violations of registration provisions, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required.
OUTLAW, KENDELL L.: 28, 10888 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, driving while intoxicated, stop signs and yield signs.
KING, APRIL: 35, 22137 S. Walker Road, 25, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
DANIELS, MICHAEL: 40, 8925 S. Blackwater Road, Baton Rouge, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, monetary instrument abuse, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, fugitive.
PHILLEY, JUDE: 20, 26411 Plaza Drive, Denham Springs, stalking, simple battery, careless operation, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, no driver's license.
NIETTE, WILLIAM: 41, 6633 Lindsey Neal Drive, Greenwell Springs, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, three counts first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.
REAGAN, THOMAS: 42, 10986 La. 1033, Denham Springs, two counts violation of protective orders, cyberstalking.
BRODNAX, BROCK: 28, 15213 Bear Island Road, Maurepas, simple burglary.
OWENS, DANIELLE: 25, 15213 Bear Island Road, Maurepas, simple burglary.
CORKERN, ERIN: 30, 32273 La. 1036, Holden, fugitive.
KEITH, BREEZY L.: 40, 10211 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, theft, aggravated battery.
WILLIS, JOHN: 36, 10421 Oakchase Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, no driver's license.
PRETTELT, BRANDON: 36, 17543 Sally Ave., Greenwell Springs, failure to pay child support.
RODRIGUEZ, VINCENT: 35, 528 Bounty St., New Orleans, aggravated burglary.
BROWN, JOSEPH: 54, 817 N. Starrett Road, Metairie, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fugitive.
GARZA, TANYA: 36, 211 La. 431, Prairieville, illegal possession of stolen things.
HALL, MICHAEL B.: 54, 12167 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, simple battery, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
TOUPS, NATHANIEL O.: 28, 8286 Thistle St., Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, simple battery domestic violence.
ANDERSON, COREY JOSEPH: 28, 14598 East Beaver, Pride, two counts possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
DUBOIS, JOSHUA LAREMY: 37, 25115 Cherry Lane, Holden, transported/court/return.
FANCHER, CHRISTOPHER M.: 34, 11730 Dubois, Denham Springs, probation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
MONTGOMERY, TERESA: 30, 40166 La. 42, Prairieville, theft, two counts resisting an officer.
TRAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER D.: 20, 24969 Blood River Road, 1, Springfield, simple battery domestic violence.
HINES, BRIAN K.: 26, homeless, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
HARRISON, JORDY J.: 30, 5160 Cadillac St., Baton Rouge, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, turning movements and required signals, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
STAFFORD, SHANE: 22, 24675 West St., 1, Springfield, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
RAMOS, HELEN: 35, 28875 Wagner Road, Albany, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 10
BREWER, GABRIEL SHAUNTRELL: 45, 14349 Fred Clark Road, Hammond, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
LONDON, LATONYA: 35, 13410 Savannah Drive, Walker, aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts resisting an officer, theft.
WEARRY, BARON J.: 53, 36390 T. Selders Road, Albany, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, security required, false certificates, temporary plates issued by dealers, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, vehicle registration expired, fugitive.
MARTIN, DARYEUS: 24, 4126 Noah St., Baton Rouge, Department of Corrections incarceration.
MELANCON, DEMONTRE: 31, 3715 Mistletoe, New Orleans, Department of Corrections incarceration.
SITTIG, JEREMY: 25, 211 Childs St., Eunice, Department of Corrections incarceration.
BOONE, RICKY: 59, 32185 Pattie Ann Drive, Denham Springs, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
HALEY, BLAINE: 20, 30255 Oaken Wood St., Denham Springs, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
RIPPENKROEGER, RONALD: 58, 30151 La. 1064, Albany, two counts indecent behavior with juveniles, sexual battery, two counts oral sexual battery.
BANKSTON, JOHN GORDON: 27, 25179 D Hutchinson Road, Holden, probation administrative sanction.
BICKHAM, KEITH: 33, 72063 Orkes Road, Covington, Department of Corrections incarceration.
FONTINEL, CHARLES: 36, 616 Sixth St., Pearl River, Department of Corrections incarceration.
KELLY, WILLIAM: 62, 30255 Gensis St., Denham Springs, misdemeanor sexual battery, sexual battery.
GOUDEAU, DARREN L.: 56, 23124 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, oral sexual battery, first-degree rape.
POPULIS, THOMAS WAYNE: 27, 27788 Horseshoe Road, Independence, two counts sexual battery, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, molestation of a juvenile, third-degree rape.
STAFFORD, BRENDON: 21, 10216 Lockhart Road, Apt. A, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
HUGHES, CARESSA: 26, 3433 Charlie Overton Road, Greensburg, fugitive, speeding, traffic bench warrant.
SOLOMON, TEVONDRIA: 24, 10 Hughes Lane, Pine Grove, fugitive, no driver's license.
MANN, CHRISTY: 50, 26380 Maplewood Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer.
HOWARD, KEILON: 26, 211 Santa Monica Drive, Houma, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
WILLIS, KRISTIAN: 26, 18012 Cecil James, Prairieville, felony theft, simple criminal damage to property, theft.
LOPEZ, MIGUEL: 39, 525 Cornerview Drive, Gonzales, hit-and-run driving, fugitive.
LANDRY, KELLY: 36, 9849 Gene Buckle Road, Denham Springs, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment.
BASQUINE, THOMAS: 52, 9282 Saizon Lane, New Roads, illegal possession of stolen things.
FALCON, JOHN K.: 63, 14170 Florida Blvd., Livingston, simple battery domestic violence, resisting an officer with force or violence.
Aug. 11
STANDARD, MICHAEL: 42, 1331 Big Cedar Road, Washington, Georgia, simple battery domestic violence.
LANKFORD, ERNEST: 39, 55518 Hano Road, Independence, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
HUTCHINSON, ANDREW P.: 28, 17615 Cline Drive, Maurepas, probation administrative sanction.
DANIEL, SARA JANE: 35, 13114 Whit Holden Road, Walker, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts expired motor vehicle insurance, speeding, security required, no driver's license.
FURR, JOSHUA LACO: 32, 10796 Fenway Drive, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
HEBERT, KAREN: 62, 11935 Sage Drive, 15, Baton Rouge, theft.
POCHE, ALYSSA: 22, 13142 Montrose Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
WEEDMAN, DAVID: 41, 26260 La. 441, Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
LEE, JASON C.: 38, 15575 Delmar Road, Walker, failure to pay child support.
OLIVER, KRISTIN: 30, 39322 Hunters Trace Lane, Prairieville, speeding, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
STUCKEY, LONDON: 28, 23751 Rosemont Ave., Denham Springs, theft of a firearm, three counts speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, careless operation, no driver's license.
WILSON, RANDY D.: 57, 34900 Dearman Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, vehicle registration expired, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offense, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Aug. 12
REYNOLDS, LUKE ANTHONY: 31, 10201 Langston Road, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, no driver's license.
MCMORRIS, TARA PASSMAN: 34, 28065 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston, theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
HARE, TABATHA SUE: 33, 17117 Premo Lane, Amite, obscenity.
COVEY, ANGELA: 48, 27121 Falcon Lane, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, attempt/simple burglary.
MARSHALL, HARLEY: 25, 11559 Kirby Road, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence, traffic bench warrant, all drivers must secure license/emergency vehicle exception, reckless operation of a vehicle.
CHAMBLISS, THOMAS: 24, homeless, theft.
HENRY, CASANDRA BROOKE: 24, homeless, theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
FLEMING, LUTHER: 54, 07953 Violet St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
SMITH, GREGORY: 35, 805 Roman Drive, Baker, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
RUIZ, RUDY: 23, 36529 Rosalie Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery/victim is pregnant, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer.
ORTEGA MALDONADO, RAFAEL: 30, 5272 Bradly St., Baton Rouge, two counts special restrictions on lamps, three counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, speeding.
SOMMERS, KELLI: 46, homeless, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Aug. 13
VILLAGOMEZ, CHRISTOPHER SHANE: 38, 8273 Rosewood St., Denham Springs, cruelty to animals/simple & aggravated.
ROBINSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY: 38, 25426 La. 43, Springfield, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
ALLEN, FLOYD A.: 48, 30996 Meadow Wood Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated.
WOODARD, MICHAEL: 32, 29065 Monica Drive, Albany, second-degree rape.
PARHAM, THOMAS: 31, 33834 Red Parham Road, Walker, simple burglary, no driver's license, registration certificates, failure to appear.
ORTEGO, ROBBY D.: 52, 28405 Steve Watts Road, Livingston, domestic abuse battery.
BRABHAM, ROBERT: 38, 4189 Hall Lindsey, Greensburg, three counts speeding, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, failure to appear, registration certificates, failure to appear, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building.
SUMMERS, JENNIFER LYNN: 44, 19375 Lod Stafford Road, Livingston, theft, simple battery, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
STUART, MICHAEL DEAN: 33, 11533 Cane Market, Walker, driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
JARREAU, GAVIN: 20, 7615 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
MORSE, RICKY: 37, 20553 States Road, Hammond, aggravated second-degree battery.
JEWELL, ANISSA SUZANNE: 22, 5117 Keysen St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, fraudulent document for identification, illegal possession of stolen things, fraudulent acquisition of a credit card, organized retail theft, refund or access device application fraud, access device fraud.
WHITE, JAHZAVYA PATRICK: 23, 80 Lakeburch Drive, Covington, Georgia, illegal possession of stolen things, fraudulent acquisition of a credit card, organized retail theft, refund or access device application fraud, access device fraud, fraudulent document for identification.
CUNNINGHAM, ANTOINE JAMAL: 31, illegal possession of stolen things, organized retail theft, fraudulent acquisition of a credit card, refund or access device application fraud, access device fraud, fraudulent document for identification.
WILKINSON, ARCANE: 20, 27280 Turner Lane, Denham Springs, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
LETARD, EDWIN: 24, 10428 White Road, Denham Springs, parole.
COLLINS, LUTHER J.: 45, 26888 Haynes Settlement, Springfield, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, proper equipment required on vehicles, duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence or other registration.
Aug. 14
LAURICH, CYNTHIA: 43, 27471 Heritage Lane, Springfield, parole, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
MILLER, COLBY: 23, 18293 Sally St., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
ANDERSON, CHAD D.: 35, 29904 La. 22, Lot 23, Springfield, resisting an officer.
CARROLL, SAMANTHA: 23, 21417 Greenwell Springs, Central, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
COOPER, JEREMY: 29, 21417 Greenwell Springs Road, Central, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, turning movements and required signals, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
WASHINGTON, KENDELL: 32, 21417 Greenwell Springs, Central, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
DONNELL, PATRICK: 24, 24792 Heritage Drive, Denham Springs, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
WILLIAMS, JOHNNIE JOSEPH: 40, 31350 Garner St., Springfield, illegal possession of stolen things.
BATISTE, CORNELIUS: 19, 261 Mikithen Drive, Alexandria, Department of Corrections incarceration.
DAVIS, ROBERT W.: 55, 104 Henderson Road, Cheneyville, Department of Corrections incarceration.
SIMON, DALLAS: 28, 2252 Shady Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, Department of Corrections incarceration.
DAY, CODY: 27, 604 Bennett St., Jonesville, Department of Corrections incarceration.
MCDONALD, ROBERT C.: 51, 16006 Gayla Oaks, Walker, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building.
DAMERON, DANIEL: 32, 38336 Little Woods Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery/victim is pregnant.
ARCHON, RUDOLPH: 21, 205 O’Dell St., Lafayette, Department of Corrections incarceration.
FRIDENBERGS, TRENT: 18, 550 N. Eighth St., Ponchatoula, violation of protective orders.
CORKERN, PAIGE: 19, Old Doyle Road, Livingston, careless operation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
WILLIAMS, TANYA: 37, 8697 Cherokee, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft, parole.
FLOOD, CODY K.: 30, 2654 Sheldon Drive, Baton Rouge, owner to secure registration, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, simple assault
BARTON, NATALIE LEACH: 40, 4701 Tabony Lane, Metairie, fugitive, 27 counts fraudulent acquisition of a credit card, illegal possession of stolen things, refund or access device application fraud, false accounting, access device fraud, 69 counts misdemeanor fraudulent document for identification, bank fraud, forgery, computer fraud, ID of alleged offender, criminal use of internet, online impersonation.
CASTRO, RONALDO: 21, 8868 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
SCOTT, SAMUEL D.: 40, 25841 McCarroll Road, Springfield, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
MCGEE, K'SHUNE: 17, 2555 Sycamore St., Springfield, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
FOSTER, KYLE: 18, 18256 La. 444, Livingston, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
JAMES, STEPHEN RANDALL: 40, 22345 Crane St., Maurepas, principal/illegal possession of stolen things, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, no passing zones.
GOLPHIN, HOWARD: 39, 2025 69th Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, reckless operation of a vehicle, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.
MARTIN, NICHOLAS: 31, 30488 Fairway View Drive, Denham Springs, fugitive.
WILLIAMS, WILL: 25, 180 Pine Bayou Circle, Monroe, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer.
Aug. 15
DAUZAT, GAVIN: 19, 17633 Bay Paul Road, Livingston, armed robbery, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, three counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
CLEMENTS, HUNTER: 17, 23635 Boss McNabb Road, Livingston, armed robbery, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, three counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
KEES, BILLY: 24, 8240 Thistle St., Denham Springs, aggravated battery, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
BENNETT, MICHAEL: 43, 17110 David Drive, Livingston, speeding.
BARKER, NATHAN W.: 26, 9141 Springridge Drive, Denham Springs, simple robbery.
FOOSHEE, HUGH F.: 50, 37499 Walker N. Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery.