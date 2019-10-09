THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice

Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, relish cup, fruit cup, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Egg and cheese on bun, fruit juice, banana

Lunch: Beef soft taco with cheese, refried beans, steamed broccoli, salad with dressing, salsa, banana

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

No School — Fair Holiday

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit cocktail

Lunch: Crunchy fish sticks, macaroni & cheese, buttered corn, marinated tomatoes, fruit cocktail

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Dutch waffle or cereal choice 

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans, fruit cocktail, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Chicken waffle bites, biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled pears

Lunch: Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli & cheese, chilled pears, baked roll

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick or fruit & yogurt parfait 

Lunch: Chicken & sausage gumbo, steamed rice, crackers, carrot cup, ranch dip, potato salad, pineapple tidbits, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, fruit juice, sliced apples 

Lunch: Hamburger on bun, seasoned French fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickle, apple slices

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal choice

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, fruit cup, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon & egg biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Italian spaghetti & meat sauce, seasoned green beans, Texas toast (garlic), orange wedges

OCT. 17

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait 

Lunch: Tortilla chips, cheese, beefy taco meat, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, diced pears, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Tangi waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Louisiana style red beans & rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, baked cornbread

