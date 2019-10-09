THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice
Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, relish cup, fruit cup, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Egg and cheese on bun, fruit juice, banana
Lunch: Beef soft taco with cheese, refried beans, steamed broccoli, salad with dressing, salsa, banana
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
No School — Fair Holiday
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit cocktail
Lunch: Crunchy fish sticks, macaroni & cheese, buttered corn, marinated tomatoes, fruit cocktail
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Dutch waffle or cereal choice
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans, fruit cocktail, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Chicken waffle bites, biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled pears
Lunch: Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli & cheese, chilled pears, baked roll
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick or fruit & yogurt parfait
Lunch: Chicken & sausage gumbo, steamed rice, crackers, carrot cup, ranch dip, potato salad, pineapple tidbits, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, fruit juice, sliced apples
Lunch: Hamburger on bun, seasoned French fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickle, apple slices
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal choice
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, fruit cup, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Canadian bacon & egg biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Italian spaghetti & meat sauce, seasoned green beans, Texas toast (garlic), orange wedges
OCT. 17
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Lunch: Tortilla chips, cheese, beefy taco meat, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, diced pears, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Tangi waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Louisiana style red beans & rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, baked cornbread