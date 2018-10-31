THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood and Amite branch libraries.
Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Loranger and Ponchatoula branch libraries.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Computer Class — PowerPoint: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn how to use PowerPoint's basic features to add and delete slides, change slide layouts, format text, select themes and add graphics to a presentation in the class.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
First Friday Films — "The King and I": 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Gospel Music Fest: 5:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 W. La. 442, Tickfaw.
Kate Moore author of "The Radium Girls": 7 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library. Kate Moore will be in Ponchatoula to speak about The Radium Girls, read portions of the book, and autograph copies of our Common Read Book.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Fall Swamp Pop Music Festival: 11 a.m., Hidden Oaks Family Campground, 21544 U.S. 190 E., Hammond.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Antique Trade Days Arts & Crafts Fair: 9 a.m., Downtown Commuter parking lot, S.E. Railroad Avenue, Ponchatoula.
SATURDAY
Model & Toy Train Show: 9 a.m., First Baptist Church Gymnasium, 325 E. Pine St., Ponchatoula. There will be operating train layouts, kids contests, model train dealers and much, much more. $5 per person. Children under 12 get in free.
Medicare Presentation: 10 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Once Upon a Time — An Early Literacy Event: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. There will be multiple stations of games, crafts, parenting tips and storytelling along with a special STEM story time station hosted by TangiLibrary.
Super Saturday: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library. Bring your grown-ups to the Hammond Branch Library for this super family story time. Crafts, games.
Computer Class — Canva: 12:30 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn how to use the free, web-based graphic design software Canva for marketing needs.
MONDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Game Day: 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood and Amite branch libraries.
Knitting: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Teen Maker Club: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Louisiana Journeys — Images of America: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Indy Story & Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Fandom Club: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Computer Basics: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn basics like how to start a computer, save and re-open a file, and create a folder in this class.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Kentwood, Loranger and Amite branch libraries.
Home School Book Club: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., Ponchatoula and Hammond branch libraries.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Loranger and Independence branch libraries.
NOV. 1
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood and Amite branch libraries.
Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Loranger and Ponchatoula branch libraries.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
ONGOING
Louisiana Renaissance Festival: 9:45 a.m., 46468 River Road, Hammond. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival creates the English "Village of Albright," with more than 600 artisans, entertainers and educational demonstrators welcoming you to the best parts of the 16th century: fun, clean, safe and educational. Through Dec. 9. www.larf.net.
RISE Haunted House: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., 10342 La. 442, Tickfaw. risehauntedhouse.com. Through Nov. 10