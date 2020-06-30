The last Zoom meeting of the school year for Letrice Carter and Kaylin Cruise's second and third grade combo class at Hammond Westside Montessori School had the theme, "Nacho Average Year." The teachers carried that theme through when delivering fiesta-themed gifts celebrating the end of the school year to their students at their homes on May 19.
Hammond Westside teachers bring year-end celebration to their students' homes
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
