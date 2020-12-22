On Nov. 4, members of Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community gathered at the home of Gloria Messenger for the club's monthly meeting.
All members wore masks, and the meeting was held on Messenger’s spacious outdoor patio so members could practice social distancing guidelines.
Before and after the meeting, the members stuffed Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes with items for young girls as part of the Samaritan’s Purse annual International project. WVFC has adopted the project over the last three years as its annual international project, and they have participated in it in conjunction with their parent organization, Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community. The project is spearheaded by Messenger, the international chair for both WVFC and TVFC. Most of the items that were put in the boxes were paid for by WVFC and purchased by Messenger prior to the meeting, but some were also donated by individual members. Some of the items included were knitted hats, toothbrushes, markers, note pads, costume jewelry, flip-flops, sunglasses and playing cards. Messenger soon will deliver the shoeboxes to River Fellowship Church, which is Samaritan’s Purse’s designated collection site for Tangipahoa parish.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community is an all-volunteer arm of the LSU Agriculture Extension Services. There are two groups parish-wide: Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Sunshine Ladies Volunteers for Family and Community.