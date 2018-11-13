Officials have made an arrest after Hammond High Magnet School was closed for two days due to social media threats, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday night.

A 16-year-old male student was arrested as of 5 p.m. Tuesday and accused of making violent threats on social media, according to the release.

Classes will resume Wednesday after the school closed Monday and Tuesday. No additional information was released about the arrest.

Officials have not explained the nature of the threat that caused them to cancel school Monday and Tuesday. The school was been searched twice and nothing has been found that could threaten students or employees, according to a joint statement from the school system and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

The student suspected of making the threats was arrested on the following counts: communicating false information of a planned bombing on school property. He was transported to a juvenile facility, the Sheriff's Office said.

This report will be updated.

