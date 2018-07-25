HAMMOND — Members of the 49th graduating class of the North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology celebrated their accomplishments with a ceremony and reception June 28.
Graduates included Nicolai Cannizzaro, of Folsom; Cardell Dudley, of Springfield; Kaylee Gough, of Slidell; Elizabeth Hennington, of Amite; Korey Hymel, of Springfield; Megan Jacob, of Kenner; Ansley Jarreau, of Bogalusa; Kelsey Lee, of Loranger; Brittany Moore, of Greensburg; Hunter Moran, of Hammond; and Chelsea Rogers, of Pine.
The Academic Achievement Award was presented to Moran for obtaining the highest overall scholastic average, and the Performance and Attitude Award for exceptional performance in the clinical setting was given to Jacob.
Dr. Rodney Taylor presented the Dannye Young Taylor “Always Remembering Others Award,” named in honor of his wife, to Dudley in recognition of his outstanding patient care skills.
Cannizzaro, Gough, Jacob, Jarreau and Moran were recognized as members of Lambda Nu, a national honor society for the Radiologic and Imaging Sciences. To become a member, one must maintain a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average out of a possible 4.0.
To request an application, call or write: Program Director, North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology, P.O. Box 2668, Hammond, La. 70404 or (985) 230-7805. Applications for printing are available online at www.northoaks.org in the “Join Our Team” section.