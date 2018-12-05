Participate in Fine Forgiveness Month at the Livingston Parish Library by bringing nonperishable food items to any branch of the LPL. For each item donated throughout the month of December, the library will waive $1 owed on library fines. All food items will be donated to Mighty Moms, a nonprofit organization seeking to end childhood hunger in Livingston Parish.
Patrons can take donations to the front desk of any Livingston library branch to dismiss their fines. Recommended items to donate include:
- Canned vegetables
- Peanut butter
- Canned soups
- Pasta
- Dried beans
- Cornmeal
- Canned meats
- Breakfast cereal and bars
- Flour
- Any canned, bagged or boxed non-perishable food item
While teen and juvenile accounts do not accrue fines, young people are encouraged to donate anyway.
Food donations are only taken in place of fines not in place of lost and/or damaged items, or other charges. The library will not give change for food items donated.
Christmas activities
The route for the Kiwanis Christmas parade has changed. The parade is at 2 p.m. Saturday and starts at Healing Place Church, in Denham Springs. It will end at the corner of Range Avenue and Veterans Boulevard. Lineup starts at 9 a.m. and floats and cars will enter on Government Street. There will be no entry on Florida Boulevard.
Visit the Christmas in the Village Facebook page for activities.
- Christmas Caroling in the Village is 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15 and 22.
- The Kiwanis Lighting of the Christmas Tree is at 6 p.m. Dec. 13.
- The SADD Christmas Alive Nativity is at 6 p.m. Dec. 15.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard is holding his annual toy drive for needy families in the area. The drive is accepting toy donations at local Walmart Supercenters and at Bass Pro through the beginning of December. Donations can be mailed to Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade, P.O. Box 1515, Livingston, LA 70754. All donations are tax-deductible. As part of Christmas in the Village, toys are being accepted through Dec. 8 for the Antique Village Toy Drive.
Get some swings in
The 2018 Walker High School Softball Hit-A-Thon is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Walker High Randy Bradshaw Softball Field. A $5 donation gets 10 swings on the field. Entry is $5, and concessions will be sold. Fans can also vote for the Best Ugly Sweater.
Food collection
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 in Walker and Mighty Moms are teaming to collect nonperishable food for children in the parish. On various days, Santa and a fire vehicle will drive routes with a vehicle behind them to collect the food. Visit the fire district's Facebook page to find specific times and routes for the Christmas collection. Weather may force changes.