Storms and pandemics
As this is being written, Louisiana is prepping for Hurricane Ida. This section will be printed before we know the effects of the storm.
And the COVID-19 pandemic continues on.
In that vein, remember to check to make sure events you are planning to attend are still being held at the same time and place.
In the meantime, please be safe during these scary times.
Coach to speak at event
LSU Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey will be the keynote speaker at the 2021 Livingston Parish Women's Leadership Event. The lunch event will be Sept. 16, in-person and online. In-person will be limited. Details are being worked out. Watch business.livingstonparishchamber.org/events/details/women-s-leadership-event-7448 for details.
Library closed for holiday
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Sept. 6 for Labor Day and will reopen for regular business hours Sept. 7. Visit www.mylpl.info for information and to use the library's online services.
Save the date
Walker events:
- Pumpkin patch begins Oct. 11 at Sidney Hutchinson Park
- Fall Festival, family event, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Sidney Hutchinson Park with games, face painting, pony rides, farmer's market, Clifton Brown and Rusty Bucket Band, petting zoo, pumpkin patch and Trunk or Treating at dark.
- Veterans' Association Veterans Parade, 10 a.m. Oct. 30, starting at Walker High School on Florida Boulevard. If interested in being in the parade, contact Sam Caruso at (225) 274-5800 or samcaruso488@gmail.com.
- Christmas events on Dec. 18 include a parade in the morning starting at Walker High School, Santa in the Park and fireworks at dark.
Denham Springs events:
- Boots and Bling Extravaganza — Oct. 15
- Lighting of Old City Hall — Nov. 26
- Chef’s Evening — Dec. 2
- Live Nativity — Dec. 4
- Kiwanis Christmas Tree Lighting — Dec. 9
- Kiwanis Christmas Parade — Dec. 11
Art exhibit announced
Support Adopt a Shelter Dog Month by visiting the Arts Council of Livingston Parish for the Animals in Art Exhibit.
The exhibit will be on display from Sept. 8 to Oct. 30. A gallery reception will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23. The Denham Springs Animal Shelter will be present for pet adoptions along with other vendors. Call (225) 664-1168 for information or visit artslivingston.org. To find out about on Adopt a Shelter Dog Month search #adoptashelterdogmonth.
Help map internet speeds in rural Louisiana
Many communities in the Baton Rouge area, especially in rural areas, are participating in the Delta Broadband Mapping Project.
Wherever you visit or live, go to https://tinyurl.com/bxy7z4fz and run the speed test. Fill in the form asking for an address, and then run the speed test. This allows the project to see what’s going on in the areas. And if your home or business is unable to get service, be sure to enter that information, also.