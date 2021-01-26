Bruce Cutrer, who led Tangipahoa Fire District 1 in Amite, died Jan. 19 of COVID-19 complications, the Louisiana State Fireman’s Association said.
“Bruce was not just my longtime, dear friend, he was a mentor, a model fire chief, an honorable leader in his community of Amite, a devoted husband, a proud father and grandfather and just an all-around exceptional man. Bruce will be missed tremendously,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning.
Cutrer, 73, served as chief for 37 years. He was awarded the Heroism Community Service Award in 1978 for rescuing a father and 3-year-old child from a burning building and named Louisiana Fire Chief of the Year in 2013.
Cutrer was integral in the planning of an annual memorial service to honor of 9/11 victims and heroism.