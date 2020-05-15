Livingston Parish officials are closing waterways to recreation indefinitely after strong rain swept the area Thursday night.
The proclamation from the Parish President and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday May 15.
The document specifies recent heavy storms, an increase of debris in the waterways, and the possibility of more rain as reasons for the closure.
According to National Weather Service data, the Amite River at Denham Springs rose from around 11 feet Thursday morning to more than 17 feet by 5 a.m. Friday. By 2 p.m. Friday it had dropped a foot but was expected to rise to 19.5 feet by Sunday.
Action stage for that river is 26 feet, and flood stage is 29 feet.
The Tangipahoa River at Robert in Tangipahoa Parish fared worse during the storm, reaching 15.5 feet and minor flood stage by early Friday. Moderate flood stage is 18 feet and major would be 21.
Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said Friday that the area around Robert had some flash flooding overnight but it was receding by noon.
National Weather Service meterologist Mike Efferson said Friday that while both rivers saw an increase, they were not problematic and are not expected to see river levels continue rising to a dangerous point.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely across the area through the weekend, according to National Weather Service data.