The Livingston Parish Sheriff said he will look for new ways to put a law enforcement officer on every school campus, a week after a tax to do so failed on the ballot.

"I will never give up on putting an SRO on every campus," Sheriff Jason Ard wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. "We will go back to the drawing board. It will happen in due time."

Ard said he has received an "overwhelming amount of support emails and calls" from people concerned about the school resource officer program.

"The safety of our children will remain a top priority!" Ard wrote in the post.

The post appears to be a reversal from Ard's stance on Election Night, when he said in a statement that he had "no further plans of another proposal."

Last Tuesday, Livingston Parish voters rejected a perpetual, half-cent tax proposal that would have funded a law enforcement officer at each school in the parish.

+2 Livingston school safety tax that'd put officers on campuses fails by big margin Voters in Livingston Parish on Tuesday rejected a permanent sales tax increase that would have paid for the placement of law enforcement offic…

The tax failed by a wide margin. Fifty-six percent of voters opposed the tax increase, while 44 percent of voters supported it, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office.

It faced opposition from many residents who thought the sheriff was asking for too much money and questioned whether every school needs to have an officer.

Check back for updates to this story.