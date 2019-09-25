DENHAM SPRINGS — A new Burger King location opened earlier this summer on Juban Road and on National Cheeseburger Day, Sept. 18, celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Livingston Parish Chamber.
Burger King Operations Director Troy Theriot said they are excited to be able to serve the community from the new location. Burger King has been in operation for more than 50 years and has 15,000 locations worldwide.
The Juban Burger King, 27818 Juban Road, Denham Springs, is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.