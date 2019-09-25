Burger King Ribbon Cutting 2019 (24).JPG

From left, April Wehrs, Chase Cardy, Tommy Martinez, Troy Theriot, Haley Bolton, Jim Brown, Terry Wilson, Lori Johnson, Jessica Sommerfeldt, Jamie Mauterer, Shawn Brady, Megan Laird, Tiffany Sicard and Robert Reynolds celebrate the ribbon-cutting for a new Burger King location opened earlier this summer on Juban Road. The celebration was held National Cheeseburger Day, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Kathy Maust is on the far end.

 Provided photo

DENHAM SPRINGS — A new Burger King location opened earlier this summer on Juban Road and on National Cheeseburger Day, Sept. 18, celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Livingston Parish Chamber.

Burger King Operations Director Troy Theriot said they are excited to be able to serve the community from the new location. Burger King has been in operation for more than 50 years and has 15,000 locations worldwide.

The Juban Burger King, 27818 Juban Road, Denham Springs, is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

View comments