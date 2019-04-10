LIVINGSTON — Around the age of 4 or 5, many children begin to fantasize about what careers they might pursue when they reach that seemingly magical age when adulthood arrives and with it a real opportunity to make their mark on the world.
For most, that early fantasy never becomes reality and is frequently a matter to joke about when the reality of the adult world finally dawns for that once dreamy-eyed youngster.
For Katelynn Sittig, that career dream, which came when she was about 4 or 5 years old, has now become a reality. Sittig, a deputy sheriff in the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, was a student at the Judson Baptist Church day care center when deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were scheduled to visit the school.
“I remember being excited that day because we had been learning about police and we were actually going to meet them. Pretty much from the get-go, and especially after that visit, I wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement and today I am doing what I wanted to do all my life,” she said.
The memory of that long-ago day was recently rekindled when a picture of her with the deputy visiting the school that day surfaced.
On that special day, the visiting officer was LPSO Cpl. Jerry Wooster, who was a member of the department’s motorcycle unit for 14 of his 22 years on the force. “I remember that day and until the picture came up, I didn’t remember the specific little girl … . But I remember her now. We visited many children in those days, so it is hard to remember all of them,” Wooster said.
He said he still enjoys memories of his days in the motorcycle unit.
“Our machines were all spit and polish … we took a lot of pride in those motorcycles. We mainly worked traffic, crashes and wrecks and, when we had time, we would visit schools, churches and civic meetings to spread a positive message about the sheriff’s office," he said. "I loved every minute of it. It was a lot of fun, and we made an impact visiting with the public. Those were some really great days."
Wooster said the visits with children were especially rewarding because it taught youngsters not to be afraid of the police. Also, he said deputies emphasized good habits such as using seat belts.
“I understand that the kids taught their parents how important it was to use seat belts, so we were doing a great job in more ways than one with our visits,” he said.
Sittig, recalling that day, said, “I couldn’t stop smiling. I was so excited to meet a deputy. That visit lit a spark in me that is still burning. It taught me an appreciation for law enforcement that has only grown over the years, especially since I joined the LPSO a little over a year ago. After high school, I tried another job, but I knew that I wanted to be a sheriff’s deputy and that is what I am now,” she said.
Sittig said the words “serve and protect” have a very special meaning for her.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to wear the uniform of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. I take my responsibilities very seriously and I see this as a privilege … to be doing something that I always wanted to do. I don’t want to waste that privilege,” she said.
A graduate of Walker High School, Sittig was an outstanding athlete who lettered in softball, volleyball, basketball and track. Since graduating high school, she has continued to volunteer her time working with young children involved in athletics.
Sittig, 21, is married to Tristin Sittig, who is also a deputy in the LPSO. The couple have a son, Easton, and Sittig just smiles when asked if the 2-year-old might be a deputy some day.
Presently, she is serving in the Livingston Parish Detention Center and said that learning to properly interact with the incarcerated is part of her duties.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said it is easy for him to identify with Sittig. He, too, encountered law enforcement at an early age and was impressed with the chance meeting.
“I will always remember when I was a child visiting with my grandmother in Livingston when a deputy walked up the driveway and told us that we had to evacuate because there had been a big train derailment. I was so impressed with the way the deputy handled the situation … . It was all so exciting … . I thought then that I wanted to be in law enforcement some day,” the sheriff said.
Ard said he sees in Sittig the values that he sees in the more than 300 deputies that serve in his department.
“Those of us in law enforcement are called to do this job … it is in our blood. Dedicated law enforcement officers are a critical and crucial part of the lives of everyone in the community. We are charged with tremendous responsibilities, and every day is different. When you come to work, you never know what to expect. It takes dedicated, caring, conscientious, thinking individuals to be great law enforcement officers, and we are blessed with many good officers,’ Ard said.
He explained that training is vital in the preparation for deputies in the LPSO. Sittig, as did the approximately 20 or 30 officers serving in the detention center, had to undergo two weeks of training in a corrections school. All deputies undergo considerable training in preparation for their many responsibilities. Ard said it takes about six months to fully train a deputy. He pointed out that law enforcement personnel continue learning throughout their careers.
He said that what he instills in young deputies such as Sittig is the importance of not just “serving and protecting.”
“I want our deputies to be involved in the community, I want them to (be) good examples to everyone, especially young people,” he said.
Sittig said she embraces that philosophy and noted, “I want to be involved, to be a role model. l want to be a light in someone’s life. I want to give back to my community. If law enforcement is your calling, I think you should go after it and give it all you’ve got.”
Ard said he is especially excited about having young female deputies such as Sittig serving on his force.
“It can sometimes be difficult to find capable women who want to become deputies, and it is very important that we have female deputies," he said. "There are certain aspects of what we do where it is ideal to have a woman deputy. In these days of awareness about relations between men and women, it is important to have female deputies interacting with females who become involved in situations needing law enforcement personnel."
Ard said he wants his department to interact with young people because involving young people can only be good for the future of the force. He singled out 5-year-old Levi Russell as an example of how young people can become engaged in law enforcement in a very positive way. Russell, who was named an officer by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, enjoys meeting with officers and giving them a candy treat with each encounter. The treat comes with a card that is inscribed, “Officer Levi Russell, Police/SWAT! Thank You! For keeping Us Safe!”
With the help of his grandmother, Russell has started a program he named, “Levi’s Quest for Vests.” He has already raised funds to purchase some bulletproof vests for deputies and is hoping to buy more. Lori Steele, public information officer for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, said those who wish to contribute to Levi’s Quest for Vests can do so by contacting Hancock-Whitney Bank.
“It is important to connect with all the people we serve, especially the young people," Ard said. "Anytime we interact with the public, we want to leave a good impression. Look what officer Jerry Wooster did when he met with Katelynn so many years ago … . You never know what good can come out of a positive encounter. Stories such as the one involving Katelynn bring smiles to our faces …something we need as often as we can get them.”