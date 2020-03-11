The Y Knot Square Dance Club invites everyone to its annual Open House Fun Night Thursday and March 26 at the Michael Kenney Recreation Center, 601 W. Coleman Ave., Hammond.
There will be refreshments and other surprises. Dancing starts at 7 p.m.
Visitors are invited to learn more about the health advantages of dancing, especially square dancing. Dancing is a low impact aerobic form of exercise that exercises not only the body but also the mind, a news release said. Square dancing helps stimulate concentration and could be a way to stall mental aging.
For information, contact Y Knot Presidents Sandra and Russ Madere at (985) 748-5176.