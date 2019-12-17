New documents in felony indictments against a former Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy and his teacher wife describe years of sexual abuse, including rape, animal abuse and serving cupcakes and drinks contaminated with semen.

Dennis Perkins faces 78 felony counts dating back to 2014 that include two adults, two juveniles and a dog. Cynthia Perkins faces 72 charges involving the two juveniles and one of the adults — the accusations against her date to 2019.

A majority of the offenses relate to one juvenile victim under the age of 13 who documents say was the victim of rape, attempted rape, sexual battery, video voyeurism and the production of child pornography over a period of several months in 2019. The documents do not detail the nature of the relationship between either suspect and the child.

The couple also is charged with a count each of mingling harmful substances. Dennis Perkins is accused of ejaculating on various pastries and into bottles of energy drinks that were then ingested by unsuspecting victims.

The documents do not outline who those victims were and their relationship to Perkins, if any, but say the offense occurred between May 1, 2018, and Feb. 28, 2019.

Cynthia Perkins is also charged with the same count for helping Dennis Perkins in that crime.

The pair was arrested in October, but the Attorney General’s Office — the agency leading prosecution of the case — has been reluctant to share information on the nature of the alleged offenses, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation and need for privacy.

Dennis Perkins is accused of raping an adult in November 2014 with the assistance of an unidentified female. He is also charged with video voyeurism for filming that incident, though it’s not clear if the other unidentified perpetrator was involved in the filming element of the crime.

Sometime between June 1-19, 2019, Dennis Perkins engaged in sexual contact with a dog and filmed the act, according to the indictment documents.

Dennis Perkins had been a law enforcement officer in Livingston Parish for decades but was fired from the Sheriff's Office after his arrest. He had been with Sheriff's office since 2002 and was most recently the head of the SWAT team.

Cynthia Perkins resigned from her job as a teacher at Westside Junior High School in Walker the day she was arrested in October. She had been with Livingston Parish schools since 2009 as a substitute, then as a full-time teacher at North Live Oak Elementary and Live Oak Middle School.

Both Cynthia and Dennis Perkins are in custody without bail. The pair was indicted jointly, meaning their case will likely proceed as one through the court system.

Dennis Perkins is scheduled for a hearing Thursday where his attorney, J. David Bourland, is expected to remove himself from the case due to an inability to come to an agreeable defense with his client.