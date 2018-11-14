Holiday Chef's Evening
Tickets are on sale for the Holiday Chef's Evening and Wine Tasting Event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 29. Local chefs will set up in shops in the Denham Springs Antiques Village to present tastes from menu items while people shop for the holidays. Tickets are a $25 donation and available on PayPal at denhamspringsmainstreet.org. Call (225) 667-7512 for information.
Proceeds from the event benefit Main Street of Denham Springs, a program designed to promote downtown areas.
The Holiday Chef's Evening is part of the annual Christmas in the Village celebration. The Christmas lights at Old city hall will be lit at 6 p.m. on NOv. 23 and a Christmas Open House is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 24 in the Historic District in Denham Springs. Other activities are planned in December.
Pinterest Party
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting a Pinterest Party on Saturday at its gallery in Denham Springs. Join artist instructor Shelly Frederick to create holiday crafts. Bring your hot glue gun and a pair of scissors – three craft projects are planned. The party is set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration deadline is Thursday, Nov. 15 and the supply fee is $45.
Christmas Watercolor Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites children ages 6-12 to a Watercolor Painting Class from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 1.
Join instructor Shelly Frederick at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., in Denham Springs. Students will watercolor paint a Christmas design. The cost for the class is $10 and includes supplies. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited. For more information, call (225) 664-1168.
Holiday cookie decorating class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting a Holiday Cookie Decorating Class from 10 am. to 11:30 a.m. at its gallery in Denham Springs. Instructor is Shelly Frederick. The fee, which includes all supplies, is $25 for one adult and one child. Registration is required as seating is limited. Deadline to register is Dec. 12.