On. Feb. 5, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Ned J. Martello, of Denham Springs, has been reappointed to the Louisiana Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Martello is the owner of Martello Chiropractic.
The Louisiana Board of Chiropractic Examiners serves to license and regulate chiropractors in the state of Louisiana.
Celeste P. Cogswell, of Prairieville, has been appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Practical Nurse Examiners. Cogswell is the assistant director of nursing at Landmark South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and will serve as a practical nurse representing the Louisiana Nursing Home Association.
The mission of the examiners board is to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public by providing reasonable assurance that persons who practice practical nursing are competent, ethical practitioners with the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities appropriate to the title and role of the licensed practical nurse.
Lt. Col. Chavez Cammon, of Prairieville, has been appointed to the Louisiana Emergency Response Commission. Cammon is the deputy superintendent over the Patrol Division of Louisiana State Police and will serve as the designee of the deputy secretary of the Department of Public Safety.
The Louisiana Emergency Response Commission coordinates and supervises implementation of the federal hazardous materials Emergency Planning and Community Right-To-Know Act within Louisiana. LERC develops, coordinates, and leads the state emergency management program, enabling effective preparation for, response to, and recovery from emergencies and disasters in order to save lives, reduce human suffering and minimize property loss.
Connie D. Nelson, of Gonzales, has been appointed to the Group Benefits Estimating Conference. Nelson is the director of finance and administration for the Governor's Office.
The Group Benefits Estimating Conference’s mission is to develop or gather information relating to group health and life insurance, premium rates, and budgeting as is determined by the conference principals as needed for the state planning and budget system.