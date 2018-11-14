DENHAM SPRINGS — The students and faculty of Juban Parc Elementary raised a salute to area veterans of the United States armed services with patriotic readings and songs, and the presentation of certificates in ceremonies on Friday.
During the ceremonies, Juban Parc students who had relatives among the group of veterans present were recognized with the veteran to show the relationship between today’s youngsters and members of the armed forces. A significant number of the students were paired with mothers and fathers, grandparents, aunts and uncles and other relatives. At the program's conclusion, the youngsters escorted their veteran relatives to the school’s gym for refreshments.
Principal Lauren Kennedy said in an interview that the Veterans Day Program was initiated to better teach the pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students how to more adequately understand that “freedom is not free.” “The Veterans Day Program presented an opportunity to instill a sense of patriotism in our students at a young age,” she added.
Kennedy said the faculty spent the week explaining the function and the importance of the military in the nation’s structure.
“Through classroom instruction, art projects, essay writing and singing, our students are learning about the important role that our veterans have played in defending their country," she said. "The children are excited to show our veterans how much they appreciate the contributions the veterans have made to our society.
“It is important that our young people learn about the sacrifices that have been made by our veterans. Our students have learned that showing respect for our veterans is the right thing to do, and some have expressed an interest in wanting to serve in the military some day.”
Kelli Lowery, a longtime fifth-grade teacher who served as chairwoman of the Veterans Day Program, said working with the students to prepare for the program was a rewarding experience.
“When I see the children show a positive reaction to the things that they have learned about our veterans and the joy they received doing art work and learning songs for the program, it gives me a great deal of satisfaction. That’s what it’s all about …sharing a positive learning experience with these great students,” she said.
In her opening remarks to the assembly, Kennedy told the veterans it was an honor to welcome them to the school. "We thank you for your service and for the sacrifices you made defending our nation," Kennedy said. "Our children are full of pride in what you have done for our country, and they can’t wait to share this special day with you.”
Patriotic songs were the next item on the program starting with the singing of the national anthem. Pupils in pre-K, kindergarten and the first grade then sang “This is America to Me.” They were followed with the second and third grades singing “Grand Old Flag.” The fourth- and fifth-graders sang “Thank You Military.”
Six students were chosen to read essays they wrote about veterans and the Veterans Day Program. Kindergarten student Duncan Lee said in his remarks, “Veterans are heroes to me because they helped protect us. A veteran is a person who works in the military. Veterans protect and serve our county and I am thankful for our veterans.”
Adeline Wolfe said in her essay, “Men and women have helped to save our country by serving in the military. I thank all the veterans for what they have done for our country. If my dad were to leave for the military, I would be scared because he might lose his life.”
Guitiana Dykes wrote in her essay, “Veterans protect us and our freedoms. Veterans risk their lives for us. It is important that we have a Veterans Day so we can give thanks for their service. It is appropriate to give them thanks because they protect our lives. I thank the veterans for their hard work and achievements.”
Students Khloe Golden, Eddie Torres and Aliah Howard echoed the observations of their classmates with each noting in their essays that Veterans Day is a time to say “thank you” to those who have worn the uniform of their country with honor and dignity.
Kerry LaPlace, a Navy veteran who served from 1966-72, said of the day’s tribute, “This was so nice! It shows that this generation appreciates what the military has done for our nation. I appreciate this new recognition of the men and women who wore the uniform over the years. A thanks is always nice.”
Army veteran Joe Bondurant, who greeted his grandchildren Harrison and Kelsie Whitten at the conclusion of the ceremony, said of the tribute, “This is great! It means everything to be able to get together with my grandchildren at a ceremony that honors veterans. It’s just wonderful what this school has done to thank the veterans for their service. It teaches this young generation about the importance of defending our country and the need to appreciate what our nation means to them. It’s been a really good day.”