WATSON — Live Oak Middle School Librarian Amanda Jones is getting national attention for her efforts to use social media to garner support and awareness of literacy projects she has created for her students.
Jones was recently awarded two top national honors from the American Association of School Librarians during the group’s conference in Washington, D.C. She received the group’s 2019 Social Media Superstar Program Pioneer Award and was awarded a 2019 Inspire Special Event Grant. The grant includes a cash award of up to $2,000 for Jones to invest in her school’s social media project.
Jones said she plans to the use the association's grant to continue her schoolwide Battle of the Books program, as well as expand it to middle schools in the district.
“My goal is to have kids knocking down the door to get into our school library because it is the heart of our school — a place where every single student feels safe, loved and unafraid to be themselves,” Jones said.
She has been featured on season two of the School Librarians United podcast to discuss a presentation she gave in Philadelphia last summer called “Put Your Self(ie) Out There: Using Social Media to Advocate for Your School Library Program.” The national podcast is heard in all 50 states and was recently featured in the School Library Journal as the top podcast among school librarians. The podcast can be heard online at schoollibrariansunited.libsyn.com/using-social-media-to-showcase-your-library-program.
Jones will make that same presentation at the National AASL Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, in November.
Jones is a past winner of the James O. Modisette Award for Excellence in Middle School Library Programming from the Louisiana Library Association. She is in her 19th year at Live Oak Middle School. She holds a Master’s +30 degree, is a certified K-12 librarian, elementary teacher, school administrator and reading specialist. Before becoming the school librarian, she taught seventh and eighth grade English and language arts.
She is an active member in several professional organizations, and she heads several school clubs, including Girls Who Code, Novel Bunch, Silent Reading Club, Wizards of Watson and the after-school STEAM program.