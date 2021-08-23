Humble. And happy. That’s how you’ll feel after taking a showing of “Charlotte’s Web” at The Spotlight Theater Players’ rendition in mid-September in Denham Springs.
The Livingston Parish nonprofit group plans to stage the play at 7 p.m. Sept. 10-12 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11-12 at a new venue, The Serenity Event Center, 33135 La. 16 in Denham Springs.
There is one ticket price regardless of age albeit slightly cheaper if purchased online in advance, $20, at www.stpds.com. Tickets purchased at the door are $25, again, regardless of age.
Charlotte Reynolds, this show’s stage manager and actor and a group board member, said ticket prices increased slightly due to the rise in supplies, like lumber.
“It is well worth an evening of getting out of the house with the family in a safe environment,” Reynolds said. “It’s a huge building, so we will practice social distancing and mask wearing. Please come out and support this cast of 20-plus adults and children. It will be an outing for the whole family that you will not want to miss.”
Reynolds insists she is not the spider of said play fame but she will be weaving the pieces of the play together backstage and keeping the show going. Husband Robert Reynolds, a founder of the group, is performing, too. And their daughter and son-in-law, Miranda and Zachary Powell, have been handed the directors reins for the first time ever. Miranda fell in love with drama when she was 5 and saw the then operating Denham Springs Area Community Theater. They were putting on “Charlotte’s Web,” too, and it wasn’t long before she was joining the organization.
“Charlotte’s Web” the play, is adapted by Joseph Robinette from the children’s book of the same name written by E.B. White. The novel tells the story of a livestock pig named Wilbur and his friendship with a barn spider named Charlotte, who saves his live by weaving messages in webs praising the pig to the farmer.
“There is that unexpectedly touch of sadness in the play,” Charlotte said, “but mostly, there are cast members who really do make the kids laugh. For instance, Lurvy, the character of the Zuckerman’s hand, made us laugh so much we could barely get through the commercial.”
All of the costuming for human characters were done in the 1930s time frame, all the animal characters have more of a semblance of being an animal, such as a snout and curly tail for the pig And of those 20 adults and children, some have movie experience, some play experience and some none at all. They help each other through the production. “It’s quite a range,” Charlotte said.
For more information, call Charlotte at (225) 315-6076 or Robert at (225) 315-3776.