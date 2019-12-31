DENHAM SPRINGS — Volunteers with the St. Vincent DePaul Care Center enhanced the holiday experience for 170 families through the donation of overflowing boxes of food, and for some, bags of toys for children at the annual Christmas Giving event Dec. 21 at the Council on Aging Center on Government Street.
The volunteers were out early on a chilly, rainy morning to greet recipients of the holiday gifts. Lines of vehicles, directed by volunteers clad in rain gear, quickly moved through lanes set up at the rear of the center where other volunteers loaded the gifts into the vehicles. Recipients of the gifts did not even have to leave their vehicles to claim their groceries and toys. The precisely orchestrated process of filling vehicles with the gifts came from years of experience in reaching out to those in need during the Christmas season. This year’s event marked the 30th anniversary of the holiday ritual.
Paul Barnett, who has chaired the Christmas program for 12 years, said that volunteers start preparation for the event as early as October. The St. Vincent DePaul Care Center, affiliated with the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parish, solicits names of potential recipients beginning in October. Barnett said potential recipients of the groceries and toys are sought through bulletins issued by the organization, through newspaper advertisements and guidance counselors at selected parish public schools. He said some potential recipients called as “late as the night before we started our distribution.”
Those who are eligible to receive the food and toys are screened utilizing established poverty guidelines as a general guidance.
Parishioners of Immaculate Conception Church volunteer to purchase toys for needy children through an Angel Giving Tree. Cards are plucked from the tree that list what toys a particular child wants for Christmas. The donors bring the toys, all new and in original packaging, to the church, where they bagged, and tagged for the designated family. “We provided toys to 228 children in 96 families this year. This is just one manifestation of the generosity of so many in our community,” Barnett said.
When the family arrived at the pickup point, their bag number was called out and volunteers quickly located the toy bag and hustled it out to the waiting family.
The same process worked with the groceries. In advance of the distribution day, volunteers filled the 170 boxes full of the donated groceries. The boxes were lined up on several rows of tables inside the center. Barnett said about half of the food, all nonperishable items, was donated by children at some of the public schools in the parish. The St. Vincent de Paul Care Center purchased the remainder of the food items needed to fully fill the boxes. “During the course of the year the St. Vincent DePaul group raises about $50,000 through various sources for charitable causes, and we spend about $10-12,000 on food for the needy at our holiday events. We give out food at both Thanksgiving and Christmas and we always have enough to help those who seek our help,” he said.
Barnett said, “The people of this area are incredibly generous. It is wonderful to see just how eager people are to support efforts that benefit others. Our mission is to give people a ‘hand up,’ not a ‘hand out,’ and we are able to do this through the generosity of so many who constantly show their care through donations and the volunteering of their time. It is very rewarding to share the joy of Christmas with so many and to extend the holiday spirit to those who need our help.”
Barnett said of the initiative to help others, “Christ is out there and we see him in the faces of those we serve. It just seems that whatever we give as volunteers is returned to us in ways we just can’t imagine. Helping others is one way of giving thanks for the blessings that we have received.”
Pat Doiron, who has been volunteering with the St. Vincent DePaul Center for about 10 years, echoed Barnett’s observations. “I find it rewarding to do what I can to help others … especially during the Christmas season. There are people in our community who need help for various reasons, and it is important to me to do what little I can to make their lives better. I get as much out of helping others and they get from what we are able to give them. It’s a treat to serve others,” she said.
That spirit was apparent in the several dozen volunteers who spent their morning hustling about the Council on Aging Center to make Christmas brighter for area residents.