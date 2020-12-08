There was a sense of familiarity Dec. 1 when the Doyle girls basketball team rallied in the second half to earn a hard-fought 54-46 win at Episcopal.
Senior Presleigh Scott, Class 2A’s reigning outstanding player, picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter. And, just like that, a 21-18 lead turned into a 28-22 deficit for Doyle.
Not to worry.
Scott’s fellow senior, Elise Jones, provided a needed spark scoring six points and grabbing two steals before the end of the third quarter. She added four steals and six more points in the fourth quarter. The production helped the Tigers (3-2) catch and then pass the Knights on their way to a road win over a program that reached the Division III semifinals last season.
It was a reminder that Jones is comfortable stepping into the spotlight when she is needed. It's a role she played when Scott was hampered by foul trouble in the state championship game last March. Jones scored 21 points, took down 11 rebounds, and was named the most valuable player in Doyle’s 73-66 win over Red River.
Doyle lost three seniors from its title-winning squad, but its clear the Tigers are still in good hands.
“Winners find a way to win even when its hard. They’ve proven that,” Doyle coach Sam White said of her team’s two leaders. “They’ve won, and they’ve won a lot. Both of them are winners.”
For Jones, who delivered the winning sacrifice fly for Doyle in the 2018 Class 2A softball championship game, providing big plays in crunch time has become a habit.
“It was very intense going back and forth (against Episcopal),” Jones said. “We had to make sure we were back on defense and got in the passing lanes. We always practice that because most of your layups come from stealing the ball.”
For Scott, the script of the Episcopal game differed from that of the title game. Scott fouled out early in the fourth quarter against Red River, but returned to help lead the Tigers rally past Episcopal.
Time on the bench against Episcopal only made her more determined.
“I think it helped me because I was thinking, ‘I’ve got go out there and help my team,’” Scott said. “We don’t have a lot of people back this year so everyone has to do their part. I wasn’t doing my part enough until I got put back in.”
A late start to the season has meant less time for Doyle to mold its parts into a cohesive unit.
“We’re still working on that,” Jones said. “Some of the people that have been on our team haven’t had a lot of playing time, but I think between last year and this year we’ve had time to create chemistry.”
One of the new players who got playing time against Episcopal was freshman Kaelyn Contorno. She scored all six of her points on three fourth-quarter baskets, two coming off feeds from Scott. Junior Kaitlyn Savant made two 3-pointers, and finished with nine points.
“I’m trying to find people that mesh well together,” White said. “Kaelyn came in and did a good job.
“That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to play different people until we figure out what works. I’m not scared to do that, and they’re not scared to get out there and play.”
In the meantime, Doyle will be able to lean on Scott and Jones, two players who signed with SLU in November’s early signing period. Scott will play basketball while Jones will join the Lions softball team. For now, the goal is to return the Tigers to the level they were at last March.
“I definitely think we can win,” Scott said. “We still have hustle and intensity. We’re just trying to teach that to the newer players. I think we’ll get there, and I think we’ll go far.”