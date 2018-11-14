Seventh Ward Elementary held its Fall Jamboree Family Night on Oct. 16. A fundraiser dinner was served in the school cafeteria.
The evening was planned by a committee led by Rachel Young, the school counselor. Community sponsors helped with dinner and parents decorated the cafeteria with scarecrows created by kindergarten students.
A panel of speakers included Wendy Gill, of the Livingston Parish School Board; Sheriff Jason Ard, of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office; and Superintendent Rick Wentzel, of the Livingston Parish Public School System. They provided information about the new Livingston Parish Emergency Response system and shared ideas and suggestions for keeping students safe in multiple environments.
Deputy Chad Dupuy, the school resource for Seventh Ward Elementary, was also on hand. Students enjoyed fall crafts while parents learned about how their students are kept safe.