Enrollment is underway for a six-week course beginning in September for small and emerging construction firms.
The Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute is a program that prepares participants for the business and law portions of contractor licensing exams, while building a strong foundation for operating in the construction industry, a news release said.
Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System developed the program to meet the needs of a growing construction industry.
“Our center is pleased to have a location in our service area, and we are eager to share this information with contractors looking to prepare for the licensing exam or looking for some continuing education,” said the contracting licensing board's Director Bill Joubert. “The construction industry is an essential part of our economy, and this program will help our locals thrive and do well.”
The six-week course will be offered Sept. 10 through Oct. 17 in sessions from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The course will be offered live via interactive distance-learning.
Registration is available at opportunitylouisiana.com/lcai. Once there, follow “The Process” instructions on the right side of the page to register through Fletcher Technical Community College. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 27, and classroom locations are available statewide.
Session topics include bid process, contract management, estimating, equipment management, scheduling, occupational safety, risk management, financial and business management, bonding and access to capital, certifications and available resources and entrepreneurship training.
Institute participants will learn how to collaborate with state agencies, such as securing details on working with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and information from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on how to enhance safety and preparation measures.
Cost for the program is $200 and includes materials. For more information, contact Cory Morgan, of LED, at (225) 342-4317 or Cory.morgan3@la.gov, or Catherine Barber, of Fletcher Technical Community College, at (985) 448-5916 or Catherine.barber@fletcher.edu.
LED is a program sponsor of the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors at Southeastern Louisiana University, along with many other small business support programs across the region and state.