It’s time to have fun reading about fish and posing for photos with a bear at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library, a news release said.
The bear, along with educational materials, are all part of a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries exhibit that is on display through the month of November at the library, 8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs. The display details information about animals common to Livingston Parish and surrounding parishes, the release said.
Information on fishing, birds, turtles and a variety of other animals is available. And there is a bear display that many visitors like to pose with for photographs.
The library’s hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.