The Denham Springs boys soccer team hopes this will be the year it takes the next step.
A staple in the Division I playoff bracket for several seasons, the Yellow Jackets made it all the way to the quarterfinals last year before being ousted by upstart Jesuit.
The largest senior class of coach Chris Thorne's tenure forms a nucleus that has been eyeing a 2019 breakthrough.
Of the 12 seniors, eight were starters last year.
"We've kind of expected it since these guys were freshmen," Thorne said. "They have been playing together a long time."
Can the Yellow Jackets reach past the quarterfinals for the first time? Can they win district?
The team started strong enough, rolling to 10 wins through 12 games. A matchup at juggernaut St. Paul's on Saturday would tell more.
Seniors like Collin Turner and Jose Ortega are some of the veteran mainstays. Underclassmen like Will Chevalier and Brennan Amato are also key.
The Yellow Jackets have dedicated their season to former teammate Taylor Wilson, who had a brain tumor removed prior to the season.
Livingston football players sign
Two Livingston Parish players, Live Oak's Eli Johnson and Denham Springs' Davion Nassri, took part in college football's early signing period.
Johnson signed a national letter of intent with McNeese State, while Nassri signed with Southeastern Louisiana.
A safety, Johnson helped Live Oak to the Class 5A quarterfinals as a junior.
Nassri, a linebacker, was part of the Denham Springs team that reached the second round of the playoffs this fall. He posted 85 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions.
Young nears 4,000-point milestone
Walker guard Tiara Young could reach 4,000 career points before the Lady Cats begin district play next month.
Young had 3,820 career points going into the Northlake Christian tournament over the weekend. The recent LSU signee scored most of those at Evangel, where she was the 5A player of the year in 2018 before transferring to Walker.
Young was averaging 32 points for the Lady Cats (15-2) through 17 games.
"She's a great kid and a great athlete," acting Walker coach Hannah Jones said. "Her numbers kinda speak for themselves."
The addition of Young has elevated a Walker team that is without coach Korey Arnold, who is serving a one-year suspension as part of penalties handed down by the LHSAA in relation to recruiting violations.
Jones said Young has not only helped Walker with her scoring but also with her ability to create opportunities for her teammates.
"The team has a whole different vibe," Jones said.