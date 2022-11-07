After being teased all season with a home football game at rebuilt Yellow Jacket Stadium, Denham Springs fans were rewarded Friday. Not only did Denham Springs christen its new stadium with a 20-6 win over visiting Walker, the Jackets clinched a share of their first district championship since 2011.
“It's been a wild year,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said after his team improved to 8-2 overall, 4-1 in District 5-5A.
“We’ve had to play road games every week until this one, but the kids are resilient," Beard said. "They had opportunities to be successful and they capitalized on it. I’m really proud of them.”
Denham Springs had its back against the wall after a 17-7 loss at East Ascension in week 8. The Jackets followed that up with a gut check win over Dutchtown, a 21-17 win in which they scored all of their points in the fourth quarter.
“We grew up a lot right there. You saw that when we battled back against Dutchtown. And, of course, it was a rivalry game. You can’t ever count any of these teams out in a rivalry game. The (Livingston Parish) games have gotten a lot better the last few years.”
The Walker game was a defensive struggle, but the Yellow Jackets took advantage of three safeties. Both Denham Springs touchdowns came on short fields following Walker safeties. It was enough for the Yellow Jackets to breathe easy as they grabbed a share of the district title.
“We wanted this for our senior year. We’re going to cherish this for the rest of our lives,” said Denham Springs quarterback Reese Mooney. “That’s big time, especially in a stadium like this with the atmosphere we had tonight. It was amazing for me and my teammates.”
Four parish volleyball teams end season in LHSAA playoffs
Springfield was the only parish team to make the second round of the LHSAA playoffs, but there were positives for all four squads that advanced to the postseason.
The Bulldogs missed out on a trip to the state tournament, but went 20-19 overall, 8-2 in District 4. Also advancing to the playoffs out of District 4 was Doyle, which showed promise in just its first season of varsity competition.
In Division I, first-year coach Tyler Dixon directed Walker to a 20-20 record as the Wildcats made their first playoff appearance since 2019. Denham Springs also made the playoffs after going 5-5 in District 6. During the regular season, the Yellow Jackets defeated 12 teams that made the playoffs.
“We had a really good season with a lot of wins that we didn’t expect, and some close losses that went to game five,” Denham Springs coach Pam Dubuy said after her team’s first-round loss to Central. “This group of girls had a lot of heart and they wanted to win.”