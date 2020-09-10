Tangipahoa Parish schools will begin bringing back 7th and 8th grade students full time, and high schoolers intermittently, as the state moves into Phase 3 of reopening.
Superintendent Melissa Stilley said Thursday, that throughout Phase 2 reopening, pre-K through 6th graders were on campus full-time and all others were learning virtually because the district believed it was the most critical to have the youngest students learning in-person.
With the state's restrictions relaxing as of next week, 7th and 8th grade students will move back to campuses full-time Monday and older grades will begin transitioning back on an alternating hybrid schedule.
Stilley said the high schoolers will eventually return full-time, but the district needs to assess bus transportation capabilities during the return phase to figure out when.
Families that don't want their students to return to schools yet are able to opt in for voluntary full virtual schooling, but need to fill in paperwork by Friday to show their intent to continue virtually.