HAMMOND — North Oaks Medical Center’s Emergency Services Drive has been renamed in memory of Dr. Jay Smith, who served as medical director of the hospital’s emergency department for 22 years until his death in July 2016.
With the approval of the Tangipahoa Parish Council and the city of Hammond earlier in the year, the street has been officially renamed “Jay Smith, MD, Drive.”
The change was pursued to honor Smith’s legacy and countless contributions to the health system’s past, present and future, according to North Oaks President/Chief Executive Officer Michele Sutton.
On Aug. 15, the North Oaks team joined with Smith’s family for a ribbon-cutting, at which the current medical director, Dr. Brandon Cambre, spoke.
“Jay was an amazing doctor, friend and family man with a great capacity to empathize with others. He designed a work environment that felt like a family unit where we cared for patients and each other,” Cambre said. “His spirit lives on, and having this street named in his honor serves to cement the legacy he created.”
Smith came to North Oaks in April 1990 as an emergency room physician and was promoted to medical director of the Emergency Department in 1994.