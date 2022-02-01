Authorities are searching for the former French Settlement police chief who has gone missing.
Harry Brignac drives a white 2009 GMC pickup truck with a U.S. Army veteran license plate AR 5739. Both the French Settlement Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for Brignac.
If anyone sees this truck, authorities ask they call the sheriffs office at 225-686-2241 ext. 1.
Brignac served as chief of French Settlement for seven terms after first being elected in 1988. He resigned in October 2018 following two malfeasance arrests.
He entered a plea of no contest to one felony count of malfeasance in office in 2019, was given a suspended sentence and placed on probation for one year.