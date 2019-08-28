THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: Oven fried chicken, potatoes au gratin, roll, green beans, banana, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal

Lunch: Corn dog, tater tots, carrot cup, ranch dip, apple, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Glazed doughnuts, fruit juice, tropical fruit

Lunch: Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, creamy potato salad, tropical fruit, whole wheat crackers 

MONDAY

No School — Labor Day

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, barbecue sauce, roll, green beans, fruit cocktail, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

September menus not available. 

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Eggs, toast, grits or cereal

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, fruit cup, milk

SEPT. 5

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait 

Lunch: Tortilla chips, quest cheese, beefy taco meat, salsa, re-fried beans, taco salad cup, pears, milk

